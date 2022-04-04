ICT State Minister makes acting debut with Bongo

The State Minister for ICT Division Zunaid Ahmed Palak is set to make a star appearance in "Freelancer Nadia," a teledrama featured in Bongo Bob season 2.

The highly anticipated sequel of Bongo Bob will feature 7 teledramas, adapted from prominent books.

The real-life ICT Minister Palak will star as an ICT Minister in the telefiction, based on the novel by journalist Rahitul Islam.

During his appearance on the drama, the minister will confer an important social message to spread awareness among the mass.

Photo: Courtesy

"Freelancer Nadia," follows a young independent woman, mastering the knowledge of ICT, working as a freelancer to bring economic solvency in her family.

Directed by Imraul Rafat, the telefiction also stars Sudip Biswas Deep, alongside Mehazabien Chowdhury in lead roles.

Reflecting on the telefiction, Zunaid Ahmed Palak said, "While I speak with young women during my visits to rural areas, I find that most of them live under the shadows of their families, in-laws or husbands. However, they aspire to learn digital skills and work in local and global markets to earn a handsome amount and get better opportunities."

"Rahitul offers an exceptional example of a fighter's journey, showcasing the transformation of traditional Bangladesh to Digital Bangladesh that we dream of, which is very inspiring," he added.