Bongo partners with Haier smart TV

03 March, 2022, 12:40 pm
Last modified: 03 March, 2022, 12:42 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Haier smart TV owners can now enjoy Bongo's content library for free within the next three months.
Fast growing consumer electronics company Haier Bangladesh and Bongo have partnered to improve the TV viewership experience. 

Haier smart TV users can enjoy a wide range of Bongo's exclusive content, such as originals, blockbuster movies including dubbed internationals, telefilms, shorts, drama series, music videos and host of live TV channels, said a press release.

The Bongo App will be pre-installed with a three months subscription to Bongo absolutely free. 

Bongo TV users require a paid subscription for access on the large screen.

Both companies believe that consumer behavior is shifting to the larger screen and local streaming content will enable a significant adoption of smart TV.

Wang Xiangjing, Deputy Managing Director, Haier Bangladesh Limited, and Mamun Atik, Head of Business Development, Bongo, signed the agreement on behalf of their companies at the signing ceremony.

Among others, Fakrul Alam Khan, Head of Product Management (TV) from Haier Bangladesh, and Mr. Rainul Islam, Head of Legal and Commercial Manager from Bongo, were present at a signing ceremony.

