Bangladesh’s Bongo teams up with Indian streaming platform Chingari

Bongo has teamed up with Chingari, India's No 1 short video app, for their future endeavours.

Chingari now has access to Bongo's vast content library, reports The Hans India.

Chingari app is known for producing entertaining short videos in different languages to attract audiences from all over India. The app has around 150M+ subscribers from all parts of India.

Bangladesh's popular streaming app Bongo, launched in 2013, has garnered popularity with its premium and freemium content around the globe.

The app has curated a network of YouTube channels and influencers in 5 countries with over 500 Channels and accumulated 83+ million subscribers in the network.

Both Bongo and Chingari are looking forward to the mutual benefit of their app and delivering multi-genre digital content through their collaboration.

Sumit Ghosh, Co-founder & CEO, of Chingari App told The Hans India, "Our partnership with Bongo is yet another step towards adding premium content on our app for our users. Bangla movies are known for it's creative and rich content quotient, and we hope that the viewers will enjoy the Bangla content that will be shared by Bongo on Chingari App."