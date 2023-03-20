Actor Sharon Stone claims losing 'half' of her fortune in Silicon Valley Bank's collapse

American actor Sharon Stone has revealed that she lost half her money in the recent banking crisis.

The Basic Instinct actor broke down at a dazzling Hollywood fundraising dinner last week as she implored the crowd to contribute money to a cancer charity, reports Daily Mail.

"I just lost half my money to this banking thing and that doesn't mean that I'm not here," she told the event.

It is unclear which bank Stone, 65 – who has a reported £50 million fortune – lost her money with, but the gala she attended – a Women's Cancer Fund event – took place last Thursday, just days after the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank.

These were the second and third largest bank failures in US history after the implosion of Washington Mutual Bank during the 2008 financial crisis.

The US Federal Reserve has stepped in to guarantee all deposits held at the two banks, which makes it is unlikely that Stone, who lives in a £18million Beverly Hills home, will lose any money.

Imploring guests at last week's gala to make donations, she also said: "I know that thing that you have to get on and figure out how to text the money is difficult.

She claims she knows how to write a cheque despite being a "technical idiot."

She also opened up about her own health battles including a near-fatal stroke in 2001 and surgery to remove tumours in her breasts in the 1990s.

A spokesman for Stone declined to comment.