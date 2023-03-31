US regulator seeks sale of Silicon Valley Bank, Signature Bank portfolios: sources

Global Economy

Reuters
31 March, 2023, 07:50 pm
Last modified: 31 March, 2023, 07:58 pm

Related News

US regulator seeks sale of Silicon Valley Bank, Signature Bank portfolios: sources

Reuters
31 March, 2023, 07:50 pm
Last modified: 31 March, 2023, 07:58 pm
Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) has retained advisers to sell the securities portfolios that the new owners of failed Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank rejected, according to people familiar with the matter.

The portfolios are comprised of low-yielding assets, such as Treasuries and US government agency-backed securities, that the two regional banks amassed while interest rates were close to zero.

If First Citizens Bancshares Inc FCNCA.O, the new owner of Silicon Valley Bank, or New York Community Bancorp Inc NYCB.N, which acquired Signature Bank, had assumed the assets, they would have had to realise losses given that interest rates are now much higher than the yield of these assets.

Silicon Valley Bank's and Signature Bank's securities portfolios carry a face value of around $90 billion and $26 billion, respectively, according to regulatory filings and statements by government officials.

The sources spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss confidential information about the sale process. The FDIC declined to comment.

It is unclear how much the FDIC's deposit fund stands to lose on the sale of the portfolios. The fund, used to guarantee deposits at failed lenders, is replenished by a levy on all US banks that are members of the FDIC's deposit insurance scheme.

The FDIC estimates the sale of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank will cost the deposit fund $20 billion and $2.5 billion, respectively. It will release final figures once sales of the loan books of the banks and their securities portfolios are complete.

Some of the loans were passed on to First Citizens and New York Community with backstops from the FDIC, while others are up for sale separately. The FDIC has hired Newmark Group Inc NMRK.O to sell about $60 billion of Signature Bank's loans it retained, Reuters reported this week.

Silicon Valley Bank gave a sense of the potential losses in its securities portfolio on March 8, two days before it failed, when it sold $21.5 billion of it to meet customer withdrawals, realising a $1.8 billion loss. The portfolio was yielding an average 1.79%, far below the 10-year Treasury yield that at the time was around 3.9%.

World+Biz

Silicon Valley Bank / Signature Bank

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: DW

How German are the British royals?

8h | Panorama
The exterior of the Crown RS Advance is sleek and modern, with a long body, sharp lines and an aggressive front grille. Photo: Akif Hamid

The Toyota Crown RS Advance: The luxury sedan for car enthusiasts

9h | Wheels
Illustration: TBS

'If local investors think the regulatory framework is uncertain, foreigners would doubly think so'

9h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

A year on, the country's first transgender UP chairman serves people with humility

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Pakistan's matches in the World Cup could take place in Bangladesh

Pakistan's matches in the World Cup could take place in Bangladesh

21h | TBS SPORTS
Putin launches nuclear drills with Yars missile

Putin launches nuclear drills with Yars missile

1d | TBS World
Hritika's dream, transgenders will establish by studying

Hritika's dream, transgenders will establish by studying

11h | TBS Stories
People are waiting to cross the Padma Bridge by train

People are waiting to cross the Padma Bridge by train

1d | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Nusrat Ananna and Nafis Ul Haque Sifat. Illustration: TBS
Pursuit

The road to MIT and Caltech: Bangladeshi undergrads beat the odds

2
Sadeka Begum. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Sadeka's magic lamp: How a garment worker became an RMG CEO

3
Photo: Bangladesh Railway Fans&#039; Forum
Bangladesh

Bus-train collides at capital's Khilgaon on Monday night

4
Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Tech

Microsoft-owned Github fires entire Indian engineering team

5
Representational image
Bangladesh

Airport Road traffic to be restricted on Fridays from 31 March

6
Photo: Texas A&amp;M
Science

Massive asteroid expected to pass by Earth this weekend