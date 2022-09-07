21st Dhaka international film festival to open with JK 1971

The '21st Dhaka International Film Festival' (DIFF) will open with Fakhrul Arefeen Khan's JK 1971.

The plot of the movie follows a young Frenchman, Jean Kay, who hijacks a plane of Pakistan International Airlines in Paris and demands 20 tons of emergency medicine for children to help Bangladeshi refugees during the 1971 Liberation War.

JK 1971 stars Sabbasachhi Chakraborty, Sourav Shuvro Das, Indrajit Mazumder along with 36 foreign artists from the United States, UK, and Spain.

The film was written by Masum Reza and Fakhrul Arefeen, and is produced by Gorai Films and Tanvir A. Mishuk.

Organised by Rainbow Film Society, the festival will be held in Dhaka from 14 to 22 January in 2023.