21st Dhaka international film festival to open with JK 1971

Splash

TBS Report
07 September, 2022, 10:55 am
Last modified: 07 September, 2022, 11:02 am

Related News

21st Dhaka international film festival to open with JK 1971

JK 1971 stars Sabbasachhi Chakraborty, Sourav Shuvro Das, Indrajit Mazumder along with 36 foreign artists from the United States, UK, and Spain

TBS Report
07 September, 2022, 10:55 am
Last modified: 07 September, 2022, 11:02 am
JK 1971. Photo: Collected
JK 1971. Photo: Collected

The '21st Dhaka International Film Festival' (DIFF) will open with Fakhrul Arefeen Khan's JK 1971.

The plot of the movie follows a young Frenchman, Jean Kay, who hijacks a plane of Pakistan International Airlines in Paris and demands 20 tons of emergency medicine for children to help Bangladeshi refugees during the 1971 Liberation War.

JK 1971 stars Sabbasachhi Chakraborty, Sourav Shuvro Das, Indrajit Mazumder along with 36 foreign artists from the United States, UK, and Spain.

The film was written by Masum Reza and Fakhrul Arefeen, and is produced by Gorai Films and Tanvir A. Mishuk.

Organised by Rainbow Film Society, the festival will be held in Dhaka from 14 to 22 January in 2023. 

JK 1971 / Dhaka International Film Festival (DIFF) / Dhaka International film festival 2022

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

January, Uber started it’s venture in Rangpur, the eighth division of Bangladesh. But coupled with inflation and price hikes, Uber’s already exuberant fares became steeper for the masses in the last few weeks. Photo: Uber

‘The commission we charge is fairly representative of the quality of service we provide’

41m | Panorama
The Celica GTS is unapologetic in its design. It sits low to the ground and looks aggressive. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Toyota Celica GTS: The most practical sports car you can buy

1h | Wheels
The Arakan militia in Myanmar regard themselves as the protectors of Rakhine state and are fighting for autonomy. Photo: TRT World

Airspace violation and shelling: Reckless mistakes or acts of provocation?

2h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

‘Policy formulation by the implementing organisation does not produce an inclusive policy’

21h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Adverse effects of climate on cricket

Adverse effects of climate on cricket

13h | Videos
Lithuania toppling Soviet monuments

Lithuania toppling Soviet monuments

14h | Videos
Truss promises action to tackle crisis

Truss promises action to tackle crisis

14h | Videos
Yuan gains while dollar shrinks in Bangladesh reserve

Yuan gains while dollar shrinks in Bangladesh reserve

14h | Videos

Most Read

1
Nora Fatehi not coming to Bangladesh in December
Splash

Nora Fatehi not coming to Bangladesh in December

2
Fuchka Bahar
Food

Bangladesh's Fuchka listed among best street foods of Asia

3
ACCA Abdullah Al Hasan. Illustration: TBS
Education

‘ACCA is a gateway to global career’

4
Infographic: TBS
Economy

Dutch company acquires Petromax LPG, Cylinders for over Tk1,000cr

5
Chanchal Chowdhury in Karagaar. Photo: Collected
Splash

Chanchal Chowdhury to star in ‘Munna Bhai 3’?

6
Bangladesh eyes $35b slice of Saudi market 
Economy

Bangladesh eyes $35b slice of Saudi market 