'JK 1971' wraps post-production

Splash

TBS Report
19 May, 2022, 04:15 pm
Last modified: 19 May, 2022, 04:31 pm

Related News

'JK 1971' wraps post-production

"JK 1971" is based on Jean Kay, a young Frenchman who hijacked an airplane on 3 December 1971 to deliver 20 tons of medicine and supplies to the victims of our liberation war

TBS Report
19 May, 2022, 04:15 pm
Last modified: 19 May, 2022, 04:31 pm
JK 1971. Photo: Courtesy
JK 1971. Photo: Courtesy

Humanitarian funds were raised from various parts of the world for Bangladesh during the Liberation War of 1971. Help and support from the international community was coming in from far flung places.

One of the most controversial quarters of help came from Jean Kay, a young Frenchman who hijacked an airplane. On 3 December 1971, Jean Kaye carried out a hijacking of Pakistan International Airlines at the Orly Airport in Paris. 'JK 1971' is the movie adaptation of the Frenchman's effort to deliver 20 tons of medicine and supplies to the victims of our liberation war. 

Fakhrul Arefeen Khan, the director of 'Bhuban Majhi' and 'Gondi' has helmed the film.

The shooting, editing, dubbing, colour correction, and VFX of post-production has been completed. The director said, "We see movies about the First World War, the Second World War, the Afghan war and even the war in Somalia. But there is no movie on our country's liberation war in English for an international audience. So we decided to make this movie. In the meantime we have finished all the work of the film. I hope we can decide on the release of the film very soon."

Made under Gorai Films, Subhra Sourav Das, an actor from Kolkata plays one of the leading men. The film also stars Francisco Raymond, Russian actor Deria Gvrusenko and actor Nikolai Novominaski, alongside others. 

 

JK 1971 / Fakhrul Arefeen Khan

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Sketch: TBS

'Food inflation is an unavoidable consequence of currency devaluation'

6h | Interviews
The open-browser-tabs question also tells an interviewer how much of an internet native the job applicant might be. Photo: Noor-a-Alam

The best question to ask a job applicant

6h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

Ugly business: Politics in workplace

5h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

‘Do you have insurance?’: Life of a life insurance agent

8h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Cannes Film Festival 2022 resumes after 2 years

Cannes Film Festival 2022 resumes after 2 years

20h | Videos
Pension is coming for all

Pension is coming for all

20h | Videos
Bakery business in crisis for increased raw material prices

Bakery business in crisis for increased raw material prices

22h | Videos
Foods that have the most protein

Foods that have the most protein

22h | Videos

Most Read

1
Representative Photo: Pixabay.
Bangladesh

Microplastics found in 5 local sugar brands

2
Mushfiq Mobarak. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Meet the Yale professor who anchors his research in Bangladesh and scales up interventions globally

3
The story of Bangladesh becoming a major bicycle exporter
Industry

The story of Bangladesh becoming a major bicycle exporter

4
How Bangladesh can achieve edible oil self-sufficiency with local alternatives
Bazaar

How Bangladesh can achieve edible oil self-sufficiency with local alternatives

5
Govt tightens belt to relieve reserve
Economy

Govt tightens belt to relieve reserve

6
PK Halder: How a scamster rose from humble beginnings to a Tk11,000cr empire
Crime

PK Halder: How a scamster rose from humble beginnings to a Tk11,000cr empire