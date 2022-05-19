'JK 1971' wraps post-production

Humanitarian funds were raised from various parts of the world for Bangladesh during the Liberation War of 1971. Help and support from the international community was coming in from far flung places.

One of the most controversial quarters of help came from Jean Kay, a young Frenchman who hijacked an airplane. On 3 December 1971, Jean Kaye carried out a hijacking of Pakistan International Airlines at the Orly Airport in Paris. 'JK 1971' is the movie adaptation of the Frenchman's effort to deliver 20 tons of medicine and supplies to the victims of our liberation war.

Fakhrul Arefeen Khan, the director of 'Bhuban Majhi' and 'Gondi' has helmed the film.

The shooting, editing, dubbing, colour correction, and VFX of post-production has been completed. The director said, "We see movies about the First World War, the Second World War, the Afghan war and even the war in Somalia. But there is no movie on our country's liberation war in English for an international audience. So we decided to make this movie. In the meantime we have finished all the work of the film. I hope we can decide on the release of the film very soon."

Made under Gorai Films, Subhra Sourav Das, an actor from Kolkata plays one of the leading men. The film also stars Francisco Raymond, Russian actor Deria Gvrusenko and actor Nikolai Novominaski, alongside others.