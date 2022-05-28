‘JK 1971’ teaser revealed

Splash

TBS Report
28 May, 2022, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 29 May, 2022, 11:28 am

Related News

‘JK 1971’ teaser revealed

The trilling teaser released Saturday (28 May) opens with the hijack of PIA by a single French man as it was about to go onboard

TBS Report
28 May, 2022, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 29 May, 2022, 11:28 am
Sourav Shuvro Das in JK 1971. photo: Courtesy
Sourav Shuvro Das in JK 1971. photo: Courtesy

A teaser for the film 'JK 1971' was released yesterday on Gorai Film's YouTube channel. It is the first English spoken film about the Liberation War of Bangladesh.

The plot follows a young Frenchman, Jean Kay, who hijacks a plane of Pakistan International Airlines in Paris and demands 20 tons of emergency medicine for children to help Bangladeshi refugees during the 1971 Liberation War.

"We are excited to release this film because this will be the first ever English movie about the Liberation War. We had a plan to release the movie on the eve of the 50 Years celebration of Bangladesh but due to Covid-19 situation we had to change our plans," said the director of the film Fakhrul Arefin Khan.  

The movie stars Sabbasachhi Chakraborty, Sourav Shuvro Das, Indrajit Mazumder along with 36 foreign artists from the United States, UK, and Spain.

The film was written by Masum Reza and Fakhrul Arefeen, and is produced by Gorai Films and Tanvir A. Mishuk.

 

 

JK 1971 / trailer / Liberation War

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

KVN Beauty: Channel your inner Bangalee baddie

29m | Mode
CholPori is planning to roll out their platform in schools so teachers can utilise their tools for the classroom. Photo: Courtesy

CholPori: Where learning is practical, fun and inclusive

9m | Panorama
Rebecca Ivey. Illustration: TBS

How China’s efforts are advancing global development

1h | Thoughts
Women voluntarily joined the peaceful procession and protested by wearing clothing of their own choice. Photo: Trishia Nashtaran

The unhealthy obsession with what women wear

10h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Photo: TBS

Tips to help you become a successful lawyer

1h | Videos
People bid adieu to Abdul Gaffar Chowdhury

People bid adieu to Abdul Gaffar Chowdhury

1h | Videos
Photo: TBS

Harassment over 'indecent clothing': Women gather at Narsingdi railway station to protest, show solidarity

1h | Videos
Attorney General's suggestion to reduce case clutter

Attorney General's suggestion to reduce case clutter

15h | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh Bank GM, DGM’s designation changed
Banking

Bangladesh Bank GM, DGM’s designation changed

2
Corporates go cashless…tax cut on cards
NBR

Corporates go cashless…tax cut on cards

3
Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Misfit Technologies: A Singaporean startup rooted firmly in Bangladesh

4
British International Investment (BII) CEO Nick O’Donohoe. Illustration: TBS
Economy

BII to invest $450m in Bangladesh in 5 years

5
Representational image. Picture: Pixabay
Economy

Govt raises regulatory duty to discourage imports of 130 products

6
Photo: Collected
Industry

Spanish recycled cotton producer opens new facility in Bangladesh