‘JK 1971’ teaser revealed

A teaser for the film 'JK 1971' was released yesterday on Gorai Film's YouTube channel. It is the first English spoken film about the Liberation War of Bangladesh.

The plot follows a young Frenchman, Jean Kay, who hijacks a plane of Pakistan International Airlines in Paris and demands 20 tons of emergency medicine for children to help Bangladeshi refugees during the 1971 Liberation War.

"We are excited to release this film because this will be the first ever English movie about the Liberation War. We had a plan to release the movie on the eve of the 50 Years celebration of Bangladesh but due to Covid-19 situation we had to change our plans," said the director of the film Fakhrul Arefin Khan.

The movie stars Sabbasachhi Chakraborty, Sourav Shuvro Das, Indrajit Mazumder along with 36 foreign artists from the United States, UK, and Spain.

The film was written by Masum Reza and Fakhrul Arefeen, and is produced by Gorai Films and Tanvir A. Mishuk.