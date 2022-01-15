20th Dhaka International Film Festival begins today

With 225 films from 70 countries, the Dhaka International Film Festival (DIFF) raises its curtain today.

One hundred and twenty-five full-length feature films and 96 short and independent films are scheduled to entertain the cinephiles at the festival. Bangladesh will be represented through 18 full-length feature films and 22 short and independent films.

The films will be screened at the Bangladesh National Museum, Alliance Francaise de Dhaka, Star Cineplex, Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy, Sufia Kamal National Public Library and the academy auditorium of the foreign ministry.

They will be screened under 10 categories - Asian cinema competition section, retrospective, wide angle, tribute, Bangladesh panorama, cinema of the world, children films, women filmmakers, short and independent films and spiritual films.

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen is the chief guest at the inaugural ceremony. State Minister for Cultural Affairs KM Khalid and Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Vikram K Doraiswami are the special guests of this event.

The nine-day DIFF inaugurates at the main auditorium of the Bangladesh National Museum at 4pm.

Rainbow Film Society has been organising the event since 1992.