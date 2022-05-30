Rohingya repatriation should be UNHCR's priority: Momen

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen has said the repatriation of the Rohingyas to their homes in Myanmar's Rakhine state should be the priority of the UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency.

They should work there to create an environment conducive to the sustainable repatriation of the persecuted people, he added.

"Our priority is the return of Rohingyas (to Myanmar). Your priority should be the return of Rohingyas, too," Momen said, adding that Bangladesh does not like any remarks that might encourage the Rohingyas to stay back here.

The foreign minister made the remarks while responding to a question at his office Monday.

He said there has been no conflict in Rakhine in the last five years, and it is the right time for the Rohingyas to go back.

The minister said he also raised the issue earlier on Wednesday when the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi met him.

Momen said proactive engagement of the international community in confidence-building among the Rohingya people is crucial for a sustainable repatriation.