Lone crocodile fights off over 30 angry hippos in a battle of life and death

Offbeat

Hindustan Times
12 August, 2023, 09:20 am
Last modified: 12 August, 2023, 11:07 am

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

Encounters between wild animals are often fascinatingly scary to watch and this video shared online is one such example. The clip shows a lone crocodile fighting with over 30 angry hippos and finally, escaping.

The video was originally posted on the YouTube channel of Latest Sightings a few years ago with a title that reads, "30+ hippos attack one crocodile". The channel also shared a caption where Harish Kumar, the person who captured the scene, explained the incident in his own words.

"We were all just strolling around everywhere when suddenly my wife called me to tell me that something was going on there in the pool. I ran to get there and started filming immediately – there wasn't even time to get the tripod set up. Luck was absolutely on my side as I was able to stand with my camera in the right place to film," Kumar told Latest Sightings. He also added that this was an "unbelievable sighting," and they couldn't believe that the reptile finally managed to escape after being "thrown around and bitten by the hippos".

"Hippo attack on crocodile," reads the caption posted along with the video on Instagram. The clip shows a crocodile stuck between a group of hippos trying to catch the reptile invading their territory.

The video has accumulated more than 2.7 lakh views and counting. Additionally, it has gathered close to 7,300 likes. People posted varied comments while reacting to the video.

Here's what people are saying about this viral video of crocodile:

"Wrong place at the wrong time," wrote an Instagram user. "There's always somebody out there bigger and badder than you," posted another. "Hippos are mean," joined a third. What are your thoughts on this video of a crocodile fighting a group of hippos?

