UK woman who fought off crocodile to save twin sister to be honoured by King Charles

TBS Report
14 May, 2024, 07:55 pm
Last modified: 14 May, 2024, 08:11 pm

Georgia Laurie, 31, repeatedly hit the reptile in the face after it attacked her sister Melissa while they were swimming in Mexico in June 2021

Georgia (right) saved twin sister Melissa from a crocodile attack in Mexico in June 2021. Photo: Collected
Georgia (right) saved twin sister Melissa from a crocodile attack in Mexico in June 2021. Photo: Collected

A British woman who saved her twin sister from a crocodile attack by punching it will receive a King's Gallantry Medal.

Georgia Laurie, 31, from Sandhurst, repeatedly hit the reptile in the face after it attacked her sister Melissa while they were swimming in Mexico in June 2021, reports BBC.

The twins were treated in hospital where Melissa developed sepsis and was put into a medically induced coma.

Georgia said, "I feel really privileged, it's a silver lining to have come out of the terrible ordeal."

After finding out she had been included on the King's first Civilian Gallantry List, she said, "It's an honour, I was so shocked when I received the letter because I didn't see it coming, I didn't expect it.

"What's made this story so incredible is Melissa's unwavering bravery throughout it all because she was so strong during it and I don't think I would be here without her, she really gave me the strength to keep fighting."

Speaking to BBC, Melissa said, "It all happened very quickly. When I was bitten and dragged under water I thought ....'that's it I'm a goner'.

"I could feel myself losing grip of our bond when I was on the boat. I was saying 'hug me Georgia hug me I'm dying'... I was biting onto her shoulder to stay connected to her.

"She sang Stand By Me and Don't Worry About A Thing - she sang them on repeat to keep me calm. She was so brave."

Following the attack, nearly three years ago, Melissa suffered an open fracture to her wrist, severe bite wounds to the abdomen and many to her leg and foot, while Georgia was bitten on her hand.

"The further away it gets, the less it feels real," Georgia added.

"But then something like this happens and it puts it all back into perspective again, like wow, that actually did happen, it's a crazy story.

"Because when you think about it, it does sound like a horror movie, but it is a part of our life, it's part of the tapestry of our life.

"We are much closer now as a result of what happened - our bond was severed when I thought that she had died."

The twins had been in Mexico in June 2021 to volunteer, work in animal sanctuaries and travel.

