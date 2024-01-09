ACC files case against Narayanganj UP chairman over embezzlement of Tk33 lakh

Corruption

TBS Report
09 January, 2024, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 09 January, 2024, 05:02 pm

Ehsan Uddin Ahmed, chairman of the Narayanganj union parishad
Ehsan Uddin Ahmed, chairman of the Narayanganj union parishad

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has lodged a case against Ehsan Uddin Ahmed, chairman of the Narayanganj union parishad, for allegedly embezzling Tk33.72 lakh from the government treasury.

Monowarul Islam, assistant director of the Dhaka ACC office, filed the case on Tuesday (9 January).

Besides Ehsan, two other former secretaries Shamim Mia and Mohammad Yusuf have been accused in the case, Omar Farooq, another assistant director of the district ACC office, told The Business Standard.

The accused have been summoned, he said, adding that Shamim Mia is currently serving as Daudpur Union secretary of Sonargaon Upazila.

According to the case, from July 2015 to June 2018, the two former secretaries and the UP chairman embezzled Tk33.72 lakh from birth and death registrations fees instead of depositing it in the government treasury.

Besides, there is evidence that the same person created two IDs and issued certificates through one and committed fraud through the other.

Contacted, UP Chairman Ehsan said this was done by his secretaries. 

"Because of them, I fell into this trap. I was convinced that they had been depositing the money properly in the government treasury. But they brought back fake slips and forged signatures and showed it to me. It's my fault that I didn't check it properly," he said.

He further said Mohammad Yusuf continued the fraud in the same way that Shamim Mia had done. 

"Later, when Yusuf was replaced by another secretary, I caught these frauds. Yusuf already served in jail over a fraud case. I have all the proof. I will submit it at the appropriate place," he added.

