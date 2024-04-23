Number of TIN holders increase by 2 lakh within 2.5 months

TBS Report
23 April, 2024, 08:25 pm
Last modified: 23 April, 2024, 08:27 pm

Number of TIN holders increase by 2 lakh within 2.5 months

The increase is mostly owed to strengthened monitoring by field offices of NBR, they said.

Representational image. Photo: Collected
Representational image. Photo: Collected

The number of Tax Identification Number (TIN) holders in the country has increased by two lakh within 2.5 months of reaching one crore in February.

As of 22 April, the number of TIN holders stood at just over 1.2 crore,  AKM Badiul Alam, member of the National Board of Revenue (NBR), told The Business Standard today (23 April).

The increase in TIN holders is a positive sign, according to NBR officials.

The increase is mostly owed to strengthened monitoring by field offices of NBR, they said.

Despite the increase in TIN holders, the tax return submission is yet to increase at a similar pace, said NBR sources.

While almost all TIN holders are required to submit tax returns, NBR data shows that only 37 lakh such submissions were made last year.

However, in a meeting of NBR last March, Chairman of the board Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Muneem said, "The submission of returns has increased four times in a span of 10 years."

