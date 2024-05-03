Policeman crushed to death by train while crossing tracks on motorcycle

Bangladesh

TBS Report
03 May, 2024, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 03 May, 2024, 10:30 pm

Another policeman, the pillion in the motorcycle, suffered injuries in the incident at around 3:00pm on the day in Kursha union's Katdohorchar area, police officials said.

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

A policeman lost his life today (3 May) after being hit by a freight train while crossing railway tracks on a motorcycle in Kushtia's Mirpur. 

The victim has been identified as Saidur Rahman, 45, a sub-inspector of police who was in-charge of the Majihat Police Camp, said Mustafa Habibulla, officer in-charge of  Mirpur Police Station.

Son of Abul Hossain Bhuyian, Saidur hailed from Narail. 

Another policeman, the pillion in the motorcycle, suffered injuries in the incident at around 3:00pm on the day in Kursha union's Katdohorchar area, police officials said.

However, there is no danger to his life.

They were returning after finishing duties during the admission test at Islamic University Bangladesh.

Poradah Railway Police Station Officer In-Charge Harunur Rashid Mridha said the railway crossing is unprotected.

"As there is no gateman or barricade in this crossing, it has become really dangerous," he said. 

Witnesses said the train dragged the victims along with the motorcycle for about one and a half kilometres.

Bangladesh / Kushtia / Rail crossing death

