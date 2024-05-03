All candidates are equal to us: EC Rashida Sultana

All candidates who are contesting in the sixth upazila parishad election are equal to us, Election Commissioner Rashida Sultana said today (3 May).

The commission will take strict action against those who will violate the electoral code of conduct where party and candidate would not be considered, she said at a view exchange programme with the aspirants in the sixth upazila parishad election and related officials in Sirajganj.

"We have no partiality as to who are more or less powerful candidates," she added

As the chief guest, Rashida Sultana said the commission is working actively to keep the environment in a free, fair, and neutral manner. So, there is no chance of deteriorating the situation, she said.

"We have tried our best to make an atmosphere where the voters can cast their vote without any fear."

She asked the candidates to confirm polling agents in every voting centre to hold a free, fair, and credible election further adding that polling agents can protest against any kind of injustice and irregularities.

EC Commissioner said polling agents will stay at the polling station at the end and leave the centre with the result list signed by the presiding officer.

Rajshahi Division Commissioner Dewan Md Humayun Kabir chaired the programme while Rajshahi Range Police DIG Anisur Rahman, Rajshahi Regional election officer Delwar Hossain, Sirajgonj DC Mir Mohammad Mahbubur Rahman, and Superintendent of Police Arifur Rahman Mondal were spoke.