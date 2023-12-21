NBR setting up 20 new tax zones, 8 units to increase tax collection

The National Board of Revenue (NBR) is extending its network by setting up new tax zones and units to increase revenue collection.

Under the plan, the revenue agency will set up 20 new tax zones, four specialised units and four appellate wings. The government approved this recently after shelving the proposal for expansion for 11 years.

"The new tax zones are being set up as part of the initiative to modernise the income tax administration in line with modern, contemporary, IT-based, and international best practices," said NBR Chairman Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Muneem.

"The government has emphasised revenue collection from domestic sources. Income tax is one of the internal revenue sources. Tax collection will increase if new tax zones are established," said the NBR chief.

Officials said out of 13 --10 tax zones and three specialised units—will be set up in Dhaka in the first phase.

Another nine tax zones will be set up in the second phase in Cox's Bazar, Jashore, Kushtia, Noakhali, Dinajpur, Faridpur, Narsingdi, and another two specialised units in Chattogram.

In the third phase, four appellate units --two in Dhaka, one in Chattogram and another in Rangpur while a tax zone will be set up in Pabna.

A specialised international tax unit will also be established in Dhaka.