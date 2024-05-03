Commuter train hits container train in Joydebpur

A Dhaka-bound Tangail commuter train hit a container train in the Kajibari area of Joydebpur on Friday at around 10:45am.

The commuter train's engineman sustained serious injuries and was sent to a nearby hospital. said Mukhles Mia, control room officer of railway police.

He added that at least three coaches of the commuter train were damaged in the collision, and train service on this route was subsequently stopped.