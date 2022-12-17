Vegetables get cheaper on ample supply

Winter vegetables have arrived in the market. The photo was taken at Karwan Bazar in the capital on Friday. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Prices of vegetables and greens at the markets in the capital have gone significantly cheaper thanks to an abundant supply of winter vegetables.

Prices of vegetables including cauliflower, beans, cabbage, radish, brinjal, green pepper, papaya, and potato have gone down by Tk5 to 15 per kg over the week.

Early varieties of beans, which were sold at Tk200 per kg, are now being sold at Tk40 per kg. Prices of green chili, which was Tk200 per kg a couple of months ago, is now Tk40 per kg. Prices of leafy vegetables including spinach in the Karwan Bazar and Moghbazar kitchen markets have also dropped to Tk5 from Tk15 per bundle.

Visiting the markets in the capital on Friday, it was seen the supply of winter vegetables has increased.

In Karwan Bazar, brinjal is being sold at Tk25 to Tk35, beans at Tk35 to Tk40, green chilli at Tk40 to Tk50, radish at Tk35, new variety of potato at Tk30, carrot at Tk50 and bitter gourd at Tk30.

Mohammad Mosharraf, a vegetable seller at Kalyanpur bazar, said that the price of vegetables has decreased but the sales have not increased.

Photo: Rajib Dhar

Mohammad Rubel Hossain, a vegetable seller at Karwan Bazar, said while the prices of vegetables have decreased, the prices of other daily necessities have not.

Vegetable yield during the winter season has been reportedly high in Rangpur, Bogura, Dinajpur, Munshiganj, Pabna, Jashore, Jamalpur, Jhenaidah and Rajshahi. As a result, most markets now have an ample supply of winter vegetables including cauliflower, cabbage, lettuce, spinach, radish, turnip, beans, tomato, onion leaves, gourd, broccoli, beans, carrot and coriander.

Price of aromatic rice increased by Tk6 per kg

Ali Hossain, a salesperson at Yasin General Store in Karwan Bazar, said, price of aromatic rice has increased by Tk6 per kg.

"We are buying at a wholesale price of Tk132, which was Tk128. We are selling with only Tk2 profit at Tk134," he said.

In his shop, small grain lentils are priced at Tk140 per kg, packed 2Kg flour at Tk145 and bottled soybean oil at Tk190 per litre.

Photo: Rajib Dhar

The price of rice in Karwan bazar is still high. Paijam variety is being sold at Tk55 to 56 per kg, BR Atash at Tk55 to 58, Miniket at Tk70 to 72.

Mohammad Roni, a rice seller at Karwan Bazar, said that although it is the season of rice, the price has not decreased.

"If the mill owners do not reduce the price, the price of rice will not come down," he said.

In the meat market, beef is selling at Tk680 to Tk700 while mutton is priced at Tk900-1,000. The price of broiler chicken is Tk150 per kg while Pakistani variety of chicken is priced at Tk260 per kg.