Oryza Agro's QIO subscription to open on 6 September

The principal activities of the company are manufacturing and marketing fish and poultry feed.

The subscription of qualified investor offer (QIO) by Oryza Agro Industries Ltd will open from 6 September and continue till 9 September.

The company has received consent from the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) on Monday, the issue manager confirmed.

On 14 July, the commission approved the company to raise Tk10 crore from the capital market through a qualified investor offer.

The principal activities of the company are manufacturing and marketing fish and poultry feed.

The company will issue 1 crore general shares, each priced at Tk10. This will allow it to be listed on the SME platform.

Only eligible investors can buy the company's shares.

Oryza Agro Industries will use the money as working capital and for issue management.

According to the company's financial statements, its earnings per share was Tk1.02 till 31 December 2020, while the net asset value without revaluation reserve was Tk18.09.

The company cannot issue bonus shares for three years after it is listed on the SME platform.

Those who have invested Tk1 crore or more in listed securities at market price will be considered qualified investors, including resident and non-resident Bangladeshis.

The company started its journey on 1 March 2015.

Imperial Capital Limited and City Bank Capital Resources Limited are working as issue managers of Oryza Agro Industries Ltd.   

 

 

Oryza Agro Industries Limited

