Oryza Agro’s QIO subscription opens today

Stocks

TBS report
05 September, 2021, 10:30 am
Last modified: 05 September, 2021, 10:34 am

Related News

Oryza Agro’s QIO subscription opens today

The principal activities of the company are manufacturing and marketing fish and poultry feed

TBS report
05 September, 2021, 10:30 am
Last modified: 05 September, 2021, 10:34 am
Oryza Agro’s QIO subscription opens today

The subscription of qualified investor offer (QIO) by Oryza Agro Industries Ltd will open today and continue till 9 September.

The company received consent from the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) on Monday, the issue manager confirmed.

On 14 July, the commission allowed the company to raise Tk10 crore from the capital market through a qualified investor offer.

The principal activities of the company are manufacturing and marketing fish and poultry feed.

The company will issue 1 crore general shares, each priced at Tk10. This will allow it to be listed on the SME platform.

Only eligible investors can buy the company's shares.

Oryza Agro Industries will use the money as working capital and for issue management.

According to the company's financial statements, its earnings per share was Tk1.02 till 31 December 2020, while the net asset value without revaluation reserve was Tk18.09.

The company cannot issue bonus shares for three years after it is listed on the SME platform.

Those who have invested Tk1 crore or more in listed securities at market price will be considered qualified investors, including resident and non-resident Bangladeshis.

The company started its journey on 1 March 2015.

Imperial Capital Limited and City Bank Capital Resources Limited are working as issue managers of Oryza Agro Industries Ltd.   

Economy / Top News

Oryza Agro Industries Limited / qualified investor offer (QIO) / Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) / The Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Taliban celebrate victory at Kabul airport

Taliban celebrate victory at Kabul airport

2d | Videos
Children’s second home

Children’s second home

2d | Videos
The last 27 days were like a nightmare, said Pori Moni after securing bail

The last 27 days were like a nightmare, said Pori Moni after securing bail

2d | Videos
Afghanistan: US leaves, what's next?

Afghanistan: US leaves, what's next?

3d | Videos

Most Read

1
I resigned from Evaly 3 months ago: Arif R Hossain
Corporates

I resigned from Evaly 3 months ago: Arif R Hossain

2
Actor Ziaul Faruq Apurba
Glitz

Apurba to tie the knot with a Bangladeshi-American girl  

3
Evaly now takes employees’ jobs hostage
Economy

Evaly now takes employees’ jobs hostage

4
Schools, colleges likely to reopen on 12 September: Dipu Moni
Bangladesh

Schools, colleges likely to reopen on 12 September: Dipu Moni

5
Representational Image. Photo: Collected.
Bangladesh

Resumption of bubble flights with India postponed

6
Photo: Noor A Alam/TBS
Food

Khichuri tales: Dhaka’s top 5 khichuri places