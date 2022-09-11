Oryza Agro recommends 11% cash dividend

Stocks

TBS Report
11 September, 2022, 09:50 pm
Last modified: 11 September, 2022, 09:54 pm

Related News

Oryza Agro recommends 11% cash dividend

AGM is on 1 December, record date 28 September

TBS Report
11 September, 2022, 09:50 pm
Last modified: 11 September, 2022, 09:54 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Oryza Agro Industries Limited, trading on the SME platform of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) as a low-cap company, recommended an 11% cash dividend in fiscal 2021-22 for its shareholders.

But its sponsors and directors will not take the dividend as the feed manufacturer suffered an operating cash crisis in the last fiscal year, said a source in the company.

According to a stock exchange filing, Oryza Agro will hold its annual general meeting (AGM) on 1 December for shareholder approval of audited financial statements and the recommended dividend.

The company, mainly engaged in manufacturing and marketing fish and poultry feed, has set 28 September as the record date for the AGM.

In the last fiscal year, its earnings per share stood at Tk1.19, which was 24% lower than in the previous year.

At the end of FY22, its net asset value per share stood at Tk18.50 and the net operating cash flow per share was negative Tk2.38.

Meanwhile, its share price rose 6.33% and closed at Tk23.50 per share on Sunday on the DSE SME platform.

In July this year, the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission allowed the company to raise Tk10 crore from the capital market with a qualified investor offer.

Oryza Agro Industries Limited / #Action4WASH

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

To keep yourself adequately warm in different scenarios, you need something longer and sturdier like overcoats. Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS. Model: Noshin Tasnim

Winter closet guide for students travelling abroad

14h | Mode
Bangladeshis can only spend $12,000 on foreign travel. Is the limit justified?

Bangladeshis can only spend $12,000 on foreign travel. Is the limit justified?

13h | Analysis
Elizabeth II: South Asia's difficult relationship with British monarchy

Elizabeth II: South Asia's difficult relationship with British monarchy

13h | Panorama
The government has so far made more than 600 apps. How many actually work?

The government has so far made more than 600 apps. How many actually work?

15h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

What future holds for Britain after Queen's death?

What future holds for Britain after Queen's death?

2h | Videos
Who will inherit the priceless Koh-i-Noor diamond?

Who will inherit the priceless Koh-i-Noor diamond?

2h | Videos
Mobile court ineffective to bring order to the streets of Dhaka

Mobile court ineffective to bring order to the streets of Dhaka

2h | Videos
FutureNation starts journey to make youth self-reliant

FutureNation starts journey to make youth self-reliant

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
Nora Fatehi not coming to Bangladesh in December
Splash

Nora Fatehi not coming to Bangladesh in December

2
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

India offers free transit to Bangladesh for exports to third countries

3
ACCA Abdullah Al Hasan. Illustration: TBS
Education

‘ACCA is a gateway to global career’

4
The country&#039;s first overhead metro train on a performance test run from Uttara&#039;s Diabari to Pallabi on Sunday. Photo: Saad Abdullah
Transport

Minimum metro rail fare set at Tk20

5
Tax return verification goes online
Economy

Tax return verification goes online

6
Central bankers’ refusal to embark into ‘hard helicopter money’ experiment have been a good idea. Photo: Reuters
Bangladesh

Bafeda wants to execute ‘One Country One Exchange Rate’