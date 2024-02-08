Govt reduces duty and VAT on four essentials, including rice and edible oil

Markets

TBS Report
08 February, 2024, 01:55 pm
Last modified: 08 February, 2024, 03:14 pm

Related News

Govt reduces duty and VAT on four essentials, including rice and edible oil

TBS Report
08 February, 2024, 01:55 pm
Last modified: 08 February, 2024, 03:14 pm
File photo of different varieties of rice. Photo: Noor A Alam
File photo of different varieties of rice. Photo: Noor A Alam

The government has decided to reduce duty and value-added tax (VAT) on the import of rice, edible oil, sugar and dates to stabilise the market.

The National Board of Revenue (NBR) issued a notification in this regard on Wednesday (7 February) which was published on Thursday (8 February). 

At present, about 63% of tax including duty and VAT has to be paid on the import of rice. The new order has brought down the Total Tax Incidence (TTI) to 15%.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Besides, the VAT on oil import has been reduced from 15% to 10% and the VAT has been withdrawn at the production and retail stage.

On the other hand, duty on date palm imports has been reduced to 43%, which was about 59% before.

The duty on sugar import was $1500 per metric tonne till now, it has been reduced to $1000.

Bangladesh / Economy / Top News / Bazaar

tax / vat / Bangladesh / rice

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Jagjit Singh: A melodic mirror

Jagjit Singh: A melodic mirror

44m | Features
The Shalban of North Bengal turned out to be a suitable habitat for Nilgais. Maintenance of the area can ensure that Nilgais continue to breed successfully here. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Can Nilgais walk through Bangladesh’s forests again?

5h | Earth
Between life and death: Do you think about organ donation?

Between life and death: Do you think about organ donation?

7h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Will the Purchasing Managers' Index work in Bangladesh?

7h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Govt. to issue Taka 5,665cr more bonds to repay power companies' dues

Govt. to issue Taka 5,665cr more bonds to repay power companies' dues

14m | Videos
Super-Bowl craze in America

Super-Bowl craze in America

18h | Videos
Rejection of aid offer for Israel

Rejection of aid offer for Israel

6h | Videos
Meta brings AI generated image detection tool

Meta brings AI generated image detection tool

5h | Videos