Govt reduces duty and VAT on four essentials, including rice and edible oil

The government has decided to reduce duty and value-added tax (VAT) on the import of rice, edible oil, sugar and dates to stabilise the market.

The National Board of Revenue (NBR) issued a notification in this regard on Wednesday (7 February) which was published on Thursday (8 February).

At present, about 63% of tax including duty and VAT has to be paid on the import of rice. The new order has brought down the Total Tax Incidence (TTI) to 15%.

Besides, the VAT on oil import has been reduced from 15% to 10% and the VAT has been withdrawn at the production and retail stage.

On the other hand, duty on date palm imports has been reduced to 43%, which was about 59% before.

The duty on sugar import was $1500 per metric tonne till now, it has been reduced to $1000.