Gold price reduced to Tk97k per bhori 

The price of 22-carat gold has decreased by Tk1,167 per bhori to Tk97,044.

The new rates will be effective from Thursday, according to a Bangladesh Jewellers Samity (BAJUS) release issued on Wednesday (4 October).

As per the new rates, 21-carat gold will cost Tk92,612 per bhori, 18-carat Tk79,432 per bhori and traditional gold Tk66,135 per bhori.

The price of top-quality gold crossed Tk1 lakh for the first time in July this year. The price was set at Tk100,777 per bhori following an increase of Tk2,333 on July 20.

Just a week after gold's price fell below the Tk1 lakh mark, it has surged once again, reaching Tk1,01,208 per bhori.

After nearly one month, the prices came down below Tk1 lakh but after a week rose above the physiological mark, reaching Tk1,01,208 per bhori.

