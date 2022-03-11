Edible oil price to come down soon: Law Minister

The price of edible oil in the country will come down very soon due to various initiatives taken by the government, said Law Minister Anisul Huq on Friday.

"The price of edible oil has not increased so much in the last 40 in the world like now which has affected Bangladesh" he said while addressing a special extended meeting of Kasba Upazila Awami League at Kasba Upazila Parishad Auditorium in Brahmanbaria.

The minister said the government has taken all possible steps to control prices.

He also urged the people to be patient now.

Regarding the newly formed election commission, the law minister said, "Hopefully, they will arrange the election for district councils."

He also said, "If there is a need to amend the law, the government will try to do so as soon as possible for the sake of the ( district council) election."

Kasba upazila Awami League vice-president Mojibur Rahman, joint general secretary Mahabubul Bari Chowdhury Montu, Kasba upazila parishad chairman Rashedul Kawser Bhuiyan and Kasba Municipality Mayor Golam Hakkani, were present at the meeting, among others.