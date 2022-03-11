Edible oil price to come down soon: Law Minister

Markets

UNB
11 March, 2022, 07:30 pm
Last modified: 11 March, 2022, 07:38 pm

Related News

Edible oil price to come down soon: Law Minister

UNB
11 March, 2022, 07:30 pm
Last modified: 11 March, 2022, 07:38 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The price of edible oil in the country will come down very soon due to various initiatives taken by the government, said Law Minister Anisul Huq on Friday.

"The price of edible oil has not increased so much in the last 40 in the world like now which has affected Bangladesh" he said while addressing a special extended meeting of Kasba Upazila Awami League at Kasba Upazila Parishad Auditorium in Brahmanbaria.

The minister said the government has taken all possible steps to control prices.

He also urged the people to be patient now.

Regarding the newly formed election commission, the law minister said, "Hopefully, they will arrange the election for district councils."

He also said, "If there is a need to amend the law, the government will try to do so as soon as possible for the sake of the ( district council) election."

Kasba upazila Awami League vice-president Mojibur Rahman, joint general secretary Mahabubul Bari Chowdhury Montu, Kasba upazila parishad chairman Rashedul Kawser Bhuiyan and Kasba Municipality Mayor Golam Hakkani, were present at the meeting, among others.

Top News

Edible oil price / Law Minister Anisul Haq

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The city of Pripyat was abandoned after the explosion of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in 1986. Photo: Reuters

What are the risks at the Chernobyl nuclear plant?

5h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Why open new banks if they chase the same customers?

7h | Panorama
As horses run a long distance on asphalt roads, their hooves start to decay and over time, their flesh gets exposed. Photo: Mumit M

Tomtoms: A tradition riding on cruelty

8h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

The trans women who fought it out

8h | Features

More Videos from TBS

Russia hits back at Western sanctions with export bans

Russia hits back at Western sanctions with export bans

4h | Videos
Rumors on Bipasha’s pregnancy

Rumors on Bipasha’s pregnancy

6h | Videos
Criticism growing over Western world's double stand

Criticism growing over Western world's double stand

7h | Videos
Skib Khan to release new album

Skib Khan to release new album

23h | Videos

Most Read

1
FILE PHOTO: REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Education

Private unis to replace trimesters with semesters from 1 July

2
Infograph: TBS
Economy

Sri Lankan company snaps up Agora 

3
Russia resumes potato import from Bangladesh
Economy

Russia resumes potato import from Bangladesh

4
Shahnaz Shimul. Photo: Courtesy
Splash

From beauty influencer to an entrepreneur, Shahnaz Shimul does it all

5
Sunny Leone denied entry in Bangladesh
Splash

Sunny Leone denied entry in Bangladesh

6
Xinyi Glass Holdings eyes plant in Bangladesh
Economy

Chinese glass giant keen to invest $200m in Bangladesh