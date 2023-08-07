Deadline for selling loose soybean oil extended by 6 months

The deadline for selling loose soybean oil in the market has been extended by six months since the country's businessmen are yet to prepare fully to sell cent percent packaged soybean oil.

But, after this fresh six-month deadline, the selling of loose soybean oil in the market will be prohibited, said director general of the Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection (DNCRP) AHM Shafiquzzaman.

Shafiquzzaman made the disclosure while addressing a meeting of the Directorate at its office in the city's Kawran Bazar area to create awareness among the consumers and other concerned stakeholders to stop selling of loose soybean oil in the market.

The businessmen in the meeting said they fully agreed with the government's decision to stop selling loose soybean oil in the market, but the businessmen are not now capable fully to sell packaged soybean oil in the market.

Under the circumstances, they suggested the government extend the timeframe for marketing cent percent packaged soybean oil.

In response to their demands, Shafiquzzaman said, "We want to halt selling of loose soybean oil in the market with support from all concerned. Since the businessmen need more time to ensure cent percent selling of packaged soybean oil, the timeframe has been extended by six months,"

He said that drums carrying loose soybean oil were previously used for carrying chemicals having health risks. So, the selling of palm oil and soybean oil should be in packaged form.

The Director General of DNCRP also informed that they would officially inform the Ministry of Commerce and the Ministry of Industries about the extension of the deadline.

He said that the businessmen have been asked to prepare a plan within a week where it would be specified clearly what steps they would take to implement this within the stipulated time frame.

Speaking on the occasion, Adviser of City Group Amitabh Chakrabarty said that it is not possible now to stop selling loose soybean oil as it might create a crisis in the market.

He, however, was hopeful that the concerned companies would be able to attain capacity within the fresh timeframe to market cent percent packaged soybean oil.

DNCRP director Monjur Mohammad Shahriar, Bangladesh Wholesale Edible Oil Business Association president Golam Mowla, S Alam Group senior manager Kazi Salah Uddin Ahmed, Rupchanda general manager Rabiul Islam and BSTI assistant director Monir Hossain were present, among others, at the meeting.