Tk10 soybean oil price cut not seen on store shelf

Bazaar

TBS Report
15 July, 2023, 11:05 am
Last modified: 15 July, 2023, 11:21 am

Related News

Tk10 soybean oil price cut not seen on store shelf

The government on Tuesday lowered the prices by Tk10 litre following a price fall on the global market

TBS Report
15 July, 2023, 11:05 am
Last modified: 15 July, 2023, 11:21 am
Tk10 soybean oil price cut not seen on store shelf

Even though the government reduced the price of soybean oil by Tk10 per litre and palm oil by Tk2 per litre three days ago, consumers have yet to get any relief as traders have not reduced prices as of Friday.

As per newly set prices, the bottled soybean oil has dropped by Tk10 per litre to Tk179 and loose soybean oil has dropped by Tk8 to Tk159 per litre.

But the benefit of such measures was not evident at the capital's kitchen markets, including at Karwan Bazar on Friday.

On a visit to Karwan Bazar, The Business Standard found that a litre of bottled soybean oil was sold for the previous price of Tk189 and loose soybean oil is Tk165-170.

A five-litre container was selling for Tk900-Tk910 depending on the kitchen markets.

According to the reduced rates, a five-litre bottle of soybean oil will cost Tk873, down by Tk43 from the previous price which is expected to be in effect from the next day.

Traders said the soybean oil marked with new prices has not yet reached them. So, they are selling oil they bought at the previous price.

Babul Baroi, the owner of the Rakib Store in Mirpur's Shewrapara area, said still new priced oil did not come into the market. As we bought oil at an extra price we are selling those at the previous price.

"We will sell at a new price only when the companies release the oil in the market at the new price."

If the price increases, the new price will be effective immediately, but if it is decreased there is an obvious delay in the implementation.  

When queried about the delayed implementation of the price reduction, he said, "We have no role in this regard. Oil companies' role is key to raise or lower prices. We sell according to the tagged price."

Besides, the price of green chilli has also increased compared to last week. Even the price increased by Tk50-70 from a day ago. It was sold at Tk220-250 per kg till Thursday, it was selling at Tk280-320 per kg on Friday.

In this regard, Salam, a vegetable seller at Rajabazar, said "Green chilli supply was low on Friday. If the supply is low, the price goes up," he added.

Moreover, the price of tomatoes has also increased by Tk40 per kg which was Tk240 on Thursday. Despite a sufficient import, the onion was sold at Tk60-80 per kg.

However, the price of other vegetables is roughly as high as before. Except for eggplant at Tk100 and bitter gourd at Tk120, other vegetables are available between Tk40-80.

Besides, the prices of chicken and eggs have not increased since last week. Broiler chickens were sold at Tk200-220 per kg on Friday, while Sonalika chickens were sold at Tk300-330 per kg. Every dozen farm eggs were selling at Tk135-140.

Besides, the price of ginger was sold at Tk300 on Friday, which is lower than the previous week.

Economy / Top News

soybean / soybean oil price / soybean oil / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Among the key features of Golpogriho Resort, which local people adoringly call ‘UK beach’ are the mesmerising views of the river along with food stalls, a boat swing, etc. Photo: Masum Billah

The rise of recreational spots across villages

5h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Where is Bangladesh’s online food delivery market headed?

6h | Panorama
Which way will the Middle East lean?

Which way will the Middle East lean?

1d | Panorama
Rozina received a heifer and a cow-shed from Brac. Photo: Courtesy

How market linkage helps graduate from hopelessness

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Famous Curd Business from Rajapur

Famous Curd Business from Rajapur

4h | TBS Stories
Come Sep-Oct, Dhaka commuting to change

Come Sep-Oct, Dhaka commuting to change

20h | TBS Insight
Why did Barcelona sign 'Vitor Roque

Why did Barcelona sign 'Vitor Roque

21h | TBS SPORTS
Why Turkey gives green light to Sweden?

Why Turkey gives green light to Sweden?

19h | TBS World

Most Read

1
Shafiqul Alam.
Thoughts

Fossil fuel subsidy removal imperative

2
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

3
President-elect Joe Biden speaks Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. AP Photo
Coronavirus chronicle

With cases soaring, Biden to announce Covid-19 task force

4
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

5
'Unleash' to organise local hackathon for revolutionising healthcare practices in the country
Bangladesh

'Unleash' to organise local hackathon for revolutionising healthcare practices in the country