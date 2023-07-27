Sale of loose soybean oil banned, campaign from 1 August: Official

Sale of loose soybean oil banned, campaign from 1 August: Official

As per the government decision, the sale of loose (open) soybean oil will not be allowed after 31 July, as it is unhealthy and remains vitamins-deficient, said the Directorate of Consumers' Rights on Wednesday.

It will go on a campaign to ensure the ban on its sales from 1 August.

The director general of the Directorate of National Consumers Right Protection (DNCRP) AHM Shafiquzzaman informed journalists of this at an awareness workshop on the Consumer Rights Protection Act, 2009 and price hike of goods at the Economic Reporters Forum (ERF) Auditorium on Wednesday.

He said, according to the law, packaged soybean oil must be sold from 1 August, and loose oil cannot be sold. The DNCRP will go into action at the field level to stop the sale of open soybean oil.

This campaign will be conducted simultaneously across the country, while the National Heart Foundation will support consumer rights in the campaign, he said.

Professor Dr Mizanur Rahman, Marketing Department of DU was present in the programme as the chief guest, while ERF President Mohammad Refayet Ullah Mirdha presided over the function.

Earlier, on 20 July, last year the Ministry of Commerce took a decision that after 31 July, 2023, open soybean oil cannot be sold in the market. In light of the decision of the Ministry of Commerce, the DNCRP will launch an operation to stop the sale of loose soybean oil.

