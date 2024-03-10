BSTI to conduct special drive to check food adulteration in Ramadan

Markets

TBS Report
10 March, 2024, 07:00 pm
Last modified: 10 March, 2024, 07:07 pm

Related News

BSTI to conduct special drive to check food adulteration in Ramadan

To operate three mobile courts daily in the Dhaka city

TBS Report
10 March, 2024, 07:00 pm
Last modified: 10 March, 2024, 07:07 pm
BSTI to conduct special drive to check food adulteration in Ramadan

The Bangladesh Standards and Testing Institution (BSTI) has announced a special drive to prevent food adulteration across the country during Ramadan, the fasting month for Muslims. 

As part of the initiative, the BSTI will operate three mobile courts daily in the Dhaka city, said Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun at a press conference in Dhaka today.

During the drive, food and beverages like fruits, fruit syrups, dates, raisins, soft drink powders, carbonated beverages, cooking oil, mustard oil, ghee, processed milk, noodles, vermicelli, water and dextrose monohydrate that are mostly consumed by fasting individuals, will be monitored by the BSTI, he said.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The minister said the BSTI will take punitive action against adulteration, counterfeiting, cheating in weighing and selling products at prices higher than government-fixed rates. "No one will be spared, whether the adulterer is a small or a large-scale one."

According to the BSTI, it will operate mobile courts in collaboration with the administration at the district and upazila levels, in addition to the Dhaka metropolis. At the same time, mobile courts will be operated jointly with RAB and Dhaka Metropolitan Police. During these operations, it will be monitored also to ensure that traders do not sell products at exorbitant prices.

The BSTI has recently collected and tested a total of 616 food samples from across the country on the occasion of Ramadan. Of the results of 562 tests that have been obtained so far, 511 samples have been found to be of good quality and 51 of poor quality.

Suppliers of substandard products have been issued show-cause notices. In response, 10 companies have informed the BSTI that they have improved the quality of their products and their products have been sent to the BSTI laboratory for retesting.

The minister advised consumers to make sure that products have BSTI approval before ordering them online. He also requested them to call the BSTI hotline (16119) to verify if a product is BSTI-approved, if necessary.

Bangladesh / Top News

Bangladesh Standards and Testing Institution (BSTI) / Ramadan / commodities / food adulteration

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

From the front, the Touring looks completely identical to the sedan. Photo: MD Abu Saeed Miad

2019 Toyota Corolla Touring: The most exquisite and economic wagon in the market

1h | Wheels
Photo: Courtesy

A sneak peek into Sonia Musa’s Eid-ul-Fitr collection

6h | Mode
An abandoned stone quarry in Companiganj beside the no man&#039;s land between the India-Bangladesh border. This trail is one of many used for the illegal sugar trade. Photo: Ashraful Haque

At the Indo-Bangla border, sugar is the new cattle

11h | Panorama
Ever since Purbachal expressway was inaugurated last November, it has become a popular tourist spot. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Dhaka's 300 feet of madness

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Are Biden and Netanyahu on a collision course over Gaza?

Are Biden and Netanyahu on a collision course over Gaza?

36m | Videos
Fish-meat-eggs will be available at a low price in 38 places in the capital

Fish-meat-eggs will be available at a low price in 38 places in the capital

1h | Videos
Why corporate tax cuts fail to make firms happy

Why corporate tax cuts fail to make firms happy

1h | Videos
Book exchange festival draws bookworms in Chattogram

Book exchange festival draws bookworms in Chattogram

4h | Videos