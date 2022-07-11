Sate Kambing (Mutton Sate)

Ingredients

For Sate

200 gm mutton

100 gm pineapple (blend)

10 pcs bamboo skewers

Salt and pepper to taste

2 tbsp cooking oil

For Basting

30 ml sweet soy sauce (ketchup manis)

10 gm unsalted butter

1 tsp coriander seed powder

For Sambal Ketchup (Sauce)

50 ml sweet soy sauce (ketchup manis)

30 gm tomato seeded cube

5 gm chilli green slice

10 gm onion slice

10 gm fried peanut, crushed

10 ml lime juice

METHOD

Mix all of the ingredients for basting together.

Mix all of the ingredients for sambal ketchup together and add salt to taste.

Soak the bamboo skewers for 1 hour in water so that they don't burn easily.

Blend the pineapple with a little bit of water in a food processor.

Cut the mutton cubes and marinate with pineapple blend for 5 minutes. Wash the mutton and dry. Season it with salt, pepper and oil.

Skewer the cubes and arrange nicely for sate. Grill the mutton until cooked three quarters through.

Marinate the sate with the basting mixture and grill again until it cooks. Make sure it does not burn. Arrange the sate on plates and add the sauce on top.

Recipe by: Executive Chef Firman, Renaissance Dhaka Gulshan Hotel