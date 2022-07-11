Sate Kambing (Mutton Sate)

TBS Report
11 July, 2022, 07:30 pm
Last modified: 11 July, 2022, 07:34 pm

Sate Kambing (Mutton Sate)

TBS Report
11 July, 2022, 07:30 pm
Last modified: 11 July, 2022, 07:34 pm

Ingredients

For Sate
200 gm mutton                
100 gm pineapple (blend)            
10 pcs bamboo skewers            
Salt and pepper to taste                 
2 tbsp cooking oil    

For Basting
30 ml sweet soy sauce (ketchup manis)
10 gm unsalted butter
1 tsp coriander seed powder

For Sambal Ketchup (Sauce)
50 ml sweet soy sauce (ketchup manis)
30 gm tomato seeded cube
5 gm chilli green slice
10 gm onion slice
10 gm fried peanut, crushed
10 ml lime juice                 

METHOD
Mix all of the ingredients for basting together. 

Mix all of the ingredients for sambal ketchup together and add salt to taste.  

Soak the bamboo skewers for 1 hour in water so that they don't burn easily. 

Blend the pineapple with a little bit of water in a food processor. 

Cut the mutton cubes and marinate with pineapple blend for 5 minutes. Wash the mutton and dry. Season it with salt, pepper and oil. 

Skewer the cubes and arrange nicely for sate. Grill the mutton until cooked three quarters through. 

Marinate the sate with the basting mixture and grill again until it cooks. Make sure it does not burn. Arrange the sate on plates and add the sauce on top. 

Recipe by: Executive Chef Firman, Renaissance Dhaka Gulshan Hotel

