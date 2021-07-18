Maternity Fashion: Where style meets comfort

Expecting mothers often feel they are left with limited clothing options to glam up on Eid. All the gorgeous outfits most regular fashion brands have to offer on Eid suddenly do not cater to pregnant ladies.

Do not let this make you feel alienated because this Eid-ul-Adha, you can look fashionably pregnant with our hand-picked maternity wear lines.

ZITA

Whenever we think of maternity wear, kurtis come to mind first. For comfy, breathable and smart kurtis at the most affordable price, you can put your trust in ZITA.

ZITA is a social enterprise of MommyKidz Ltd where you can find effortlessly wearable kurtis priced between Tk1,300 to Tk1,600.

From conception to childbirth, various physical changes take place in a woman's life and to-be mothers go to great lengths to adapt to these changes. With these changes in mind, ZITA designs their Kurtis with the most comfortable fabric including linen cotton, premium cotton and jaipuri cotton.

Apart from dresses, ZITA also sells maternity pants and palazzo as comfortable pregnancy wear.

You can style up your Eid with ZITA's beautiful traditional attires whether you are expecting or in the postpartum phase.

If you are plus size and an absolute comfort-freak, ZITA has options for customization and you will never have to compromise your comfort. At heart, ZITA's maternity kurtis will be the comfiest outfits to wear this Eid.

To know more, visit ZITA's Facebook page.

Koinya

Popular online clothing brand Koinya is one of those rare fashion brands that carries a separate product line for maternity wear.

Koinya's maternity tops cost between Tk900 to Tk1,500 and are typically made of cotton, linen and sometimes georgette.

Taking inspiration from local and global traditions, Koinya sells high quality fabrics at an affordable price and when it comes to maternity wardrobes, we know it's the quality that matters.

In essence, Koinya offers maternity tops that are stylish, trendy and carefully designed for expectant mothers, which makes them perfect for Eid attire.

To know more, visit Koinya's Facebook page.

Klubhaus

Klubhaus, the popular fashion and lifestyle influencer brand, also has its own maternity line.

As a fashion brand, Klubhaus represents life, influence and strength and it reflects on their maternity line as well.

The collection perfectly combines 60s retro factor and comfort. A good news for ethnic wear lovers is that they will find kurtis and tops at the Klubhaus maternity ethnic collection.

The price of their maternity wear varies from Tk1,290 to Tk2,290. These dresses will easily lighten up expectant mothers this Eid.

To know more and shop, check their website.

Tam's Maternity Wear

If you are exclusively looking for fashionable maternity kurtis and comfortable maternity pants, Tam's Maternity Wear has got you covered.

In a short span of time, Tam's Maternity Wear has become a favorite name among expectant mothers. This dedicated maternity wear shop designs kurtis, gowns, pants and palazzos exclusively for the mothers-to-be.

Priced between Tk890 to Tk3,000, Tam's dresses are mostly made of cotton but they also offer georgette and silk party-wears.

Sans chains or buttons, Tam's Maternity Wear offers breastfeeding slits on the dresses created with double-layered fabric, making the kurtis more appealing.

Another interesting part about this shop is that they can make a perfectly fitting dress measuring only by the pregnant person's weight, height and pregnancy month.

To know more, visit Tam's Maternity Wears' Facebook page.

Mom for Mom

If you have had enough of kurtis by now, Mom for Mom is the brand you are looking for.

Kaftans are a fashion staple that merges comfort and chicness into one and Mom and Mom knows to flaunt that well. They sell special clothing, technically made for women working in any field.

From homemakers to career-oriented mothers, Mom for Mom's products are for everyone. This brand's research and development team has onboarded gynecologists who have helped them become aware about the change in sizes a South Asian expectant mother goes through during pregnancy.

The price of Mom for Mom's clothes ranges from Tk1,250 to Tk3,495.

Comfortable breastfeeding support is offered in their maternity kurtis and kaftans.

While Mom for Mom specializes in making cozy prêt-à-porter and home-wear, their bohemian-style short kaftans and maternity-friendly shirt abayas look super fashionable on expecting mothers.

To know more visit Mom for Mom's Facebook page.

Wearhouse

If you are tired of earthy tones and want to add some color to your wardrobe, there is nothing better than Wearhouse.

Wearhouse designs clothes for women of all sizes, for all women. They do not make clothes dedicatedly for maternity wear but for the cut and shape, it can be easily used as one.

Wearhouse believes that every size and every body shape is beautiful. Focused on cotton and linen products to ensure comfort for all, their hand-crafted products are full of colors, fun and contemporary.

The price normally ranges within Tk1,290 to Tk2,190.

Expectant mothers who have decided to skip the rulebook will immediately fall in love with Wearhouse.

Bored of kameez? Wear a jumpsuit and taste youth. Missing the beach? Pick a long dress from their collection and enjoy the flow of the fabric on your body.

To sum things up, Wearhouse is liberating for all fashion-aware expectant mothers and a must-have this Eid.

To know more, visit Warehouse's Facebook page.