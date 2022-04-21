Apps that take care of your wellness during Ramadan

Ramadan brings many lifestyle changes with it for an entire month. However, the shift in our daily routine reminds us of the importance of our mental and physical wellness. Here are five apps that can be very useful to get you ready for a month of fasting

Facilitate positive thoughts

If you are looking to focus on your positive thoughts but find it challenging to come up with what to think about, then the app Gratitude Journal Affirmations could be a great resource to help you build your ideas.

This app is very similar to a note-keeping app, but the "Help me out" feature makes it different. It asks you questions such as, "If you could talk to your future self, what would you ask?" or "What activities do you think make you feel better?".

These prompts help provide a direction for your thoughts and will definitely be a positive addition to your phone. It also comes with a self-affirmation feature, where the user can set which values are important to them and select the affirmations they want to hear. The app will repeat the given affirmation to add positivity to your day.

The app helps you build your self-confidence and reminds you to be grateful for the little things around you, reinforcing the spirit of Ramadan.

Meditation with guide tracks

Medito is a meditation app that comes with meditation tracks.

The 30 Day Challenge is one users might find helpful during Ramadan. There are different tracks for each day, which will help you build a habit of meditating every day.

The app's user interface is very friendly, and it will not confuse you by showing extra features that you will never need. Just open the app, select your track, and play. If the heat of Ramadan ever gets to you and you are searching for peace of mind, this might just be the app you are looking for.

Track your runs and cycling sessions

It is very common to be tired and sleepy while fasting. That's why it is very important to take care of your physical health.

Strava is a straightforward app with the goal of tracking your runs and cycling sessions.

The app also marks all of the places on the map that you have been to, making it fun to review your workout sessions. If you have a specific goal in mind, you can create a session and set your goal. The aim is to improve your core strength and flexibility.

Track periods easily

Clue is a great app for women. It helps you track periods.

Fasting can affect the body in many ways, and will likely have an impact on periods. The Clue app has options to track your pain, mood, symptoms, collection methods, and more to help you understand how your body changes with your diet.

The app predicts when you will get your period and how long it will last using the data from its up-to-date algorithm. The app also offers brief explanations about how your symptoms are related to your health. Overall, it helps you learn more about your body.

Build great new habits

Loop is a habit-building app, and its highlight is its simplicity.

If you want to be more mindful about reading the Quran, praying, or even exercising, this app is a great choice.

To begin your journey of developing new healthy habits, just add a task and specify how often you want to perform it. You can even set reminders, and the app will notify you about it. Streaks is another helpful feature, and it rewards you with habit scores to help you stay on track.