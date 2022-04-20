3 great jilapi shops that will make iftar sweeter

Crispy on the outside and juicy inside, jilapi comes in many sizes and shapes. Equally varied are the ways in which it is consumed. Some like to have it on its own, others swear that eating jilapi as part of muri makha (puffed rice mixed with various other baked and fried items) is unmatched in taste, and therefore, the perfect way to eat jilapi.

But most agree that jilapis are just darn delicious. And what better time is there to indulge in the warm tenderness of this orange swirly sweet than in Ramadan?

These are some of the best jilapis you can find in Dhaka

Jilapi House

Located in Uttara, this shop specialises in three different kinds of jilapis: Shaahi, Bombay, and Reshmi.

The shop prides itself in its mastery of the craft of making jilapi. The special ingredients used in the shop's jilapi preparations include mash kalai lentil and sesame seeds. Jilapi prices per kg are Tk400 for the Reshmi, Tk200 for the Shaahi, and Tk180 for the Bombay.

Both of the branches of Jilapi House are in Uttara; one at the 'Chourasta Mor' in Gausul Azam Avenue, and the other one is at the Rabindra Sarani, next to the supershop Miniso.

Mithaiwala

If you appreciate a bit of innovation and fusion, Mithaiwala's jilapi should intrigue you. The shop's fancy packaging makes it a great choice to take their jilapi (or any other product) when visiting someone.

The decorative packaging with an array of festive colours match the spirit of the jilapis inside, which emanate a very appetizing jafran falvour.

The price for 250 grams of the jilapi is Tk275. The brand's outlets are located across the city including in Uttara, Banani, Gulshan, Dhanmondi, and Elephant Road.

Sweets of Bengal

When it comes to preserving the arts, culture, and heritage of sweets, there aren't many that do it as well as the Sweets of Bengal.

The shop has taken upon itself to bring distinct tastes of traditional sweetmeats under one roof and has achieved its objective with flairs of artistic touch. As for jilapi, they have kept their promises and brought a variety of its kind within an affordable range.

Starting from Tk550 per kg for Shahi and Chinir Jilapi, it can go up to Tk675 per kg for Reshmi Jilaapi. They also offer two other special kinds of traditional jilapis: Chhana and Gurer Jilaapi for Tk650 and Tk600 respectively.

They launched their first outlet back in 2017 at 60, Gulshan Avenue, and subsequently opened the next in Banani the following year. There is also a third one now at Uttara. All three have options for dine-in, takeaway, and ordering online.