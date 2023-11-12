Jordan airdrops humanitarian aid for Gaza field hospital

12 November, 2023, 09:50 am
Last modified: 12 November, 2023, 12:05 pm

Photo: Collected
Jordan has airdropped humanitarian aid for an Amman-operated field hospital in the Gaza Strip, the Times of Israel reported, citing the Jordanian military.

Aid packages were parachuted in the second such operation in recent weeks. The previous airdrop had been approved by Israel, even though the cargo wasn't checked by Israeli officials beforehand. Israel has said it wants to inspect every cargo of humanitarian aid heading to the Gaza Strip to make sure they don't contain weapons.

The situation in the Middle East sharply escalated following an incursion of Hamas militants from the Gaza Strip into Israel on October 7, accompanied by killings of residents of Israeli settlements near the border and hostage taking. Israel has declared a complete siege of the Gaza Strip and has started delivering strikes on that area and parts of Lebanon and Syria. Clashes are also taking place in the West Bank.

