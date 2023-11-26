Israeli prison authorities say 39 Palestinians released under hostage deal

Released Palestinian prisoners react from inside a vehicle after leaving the Israeli military prison, Ofer, amid a hostages-prisoners swap deal between Hamas and Israel, near Ramallah in the Israeli-occupied West Bank November 26, 2023. REUTERS/Ammar Awad TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Prison authorities in Israel released 39 Palestinian detainees, they said early Sunday, under an agreement between Israel and Hamas that earlier saw 13 Israeli hostages freed by the Islamist movement from the Gaza Strip.

Television images showed prisoners being welcomed home in annexed east Jerusalem. The most prominent individual listed as being released was Israa Jaabis, 38, who was convicted of detonating a gas cylinder in her car at a checkpoint in 2015, wounding a police officer, and sentenced to 11 years in prison.