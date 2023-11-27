Calls to extend Israel-Hamas truce grow as more captives released

Residential buildings, destroyed in Israeli strikes during the conflict, lie in ruin, amid a temporary truce between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in southern Gaza City November 26, 2023. REUTERS/Bassam Masoud

Egypt, Qatar, and the US are pressing for the truce to be extended beyond Monday while Netanyahu addressing Israeli forces in Gaza, saying, "Nothing will stop us."

Hamas freed 17 hostages held in Gaza, including a 4-year-old American girl, while Israel released 39 Palestinian prisoners on Sunday, the third day of their truce.

More than 14,854 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza since October 7, with thousands more believed to be trapped in the rubble. In Israel, the official death toll stands at 1,200.

08:05am

3 students of Palestinian descent were shot in Vermont

Police and federal agents searched on Sunday for a gunman who shot and wounded three college students of Palestinian descent in Burlington, Vermont, in what investigators suspect was a hate-motivated crime, authorities said.

A man with a pistol shot the three victims on the street near the University of Vermont on Saturday evening and then ran away, Burlington police said in a statement.

Two victims are US citizens and the third is a legal US resident, all 20 years old, police said. Two of the men were wearing a keffiyeh, the traditional black-and-white checkered scarf of Middle Eastern dress, at the time of the attack, police said.

The shooting came amid a rise in anti-Islamic incidents reported around the United States since the latest wave of Israel-Palestine bloodshed erupted in the Middle East on 7 October.

Police search a house in the neighbourhood after a gunman shot and wounded three college students of Palestinian descent in Burlington, Vermont, U.S. November 25, 2023 in a still image from video. Courtesy Wayne Savage via REUTERS.

07:37am

Thai PM names three latest freed captives

Thailand Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin has said that the three Thai captives released by Hamas are in good health.

The three are among 17 captives, including four foreign citizens, released from Gaza on Sunday.

Srettha named the three captives as Wichian Temthong, Surin Rae Sung Noen and Phonsawan Pinakalo. He said none of the three needed urgent medical attention, although one complained of abdominal pain.

"I'm happy!" Srettha post on X.

Thai officials say that 15 Thai nationals remain in captivity in Gaza after the release of 17 since Friday.

07:20am

UN World Food Programme chief warns of famine in Gaza

In an interview with the US television channel CBS, Cindy McCain, director of the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP), warned that the Gaza Strip is "on the brink of famine" and called for more aid to the besieged territory, as the end of a four-day truce draws near.

McCain, who is the widow of the late Republican Senator and presidential candidate John McCain, also said that a life-threatening form of malnutrition in children could increase by nearly 30 percent in the territory.

"First of all, the — the bottom line here is that we need to get more aid in as — as has been said, we're looking at … possibly being on the brink of famine in this region," McCain told CBS Face the Nation moderator Magaret Brennan.

"This is something that … will spread. And with that comes disease and — and everything else that you can imagine."

06:56am

Fatah calls for end to Israeli hostilities across Palestinian territories

The Palestinian political group, Fatah, has called for "a comprehensive and permanent end" to the Israeli "aggression" that targets civilians living in the Gaza Strip and the occupied West Bank, following a meeting of its Central Committee members.

In a statement, Fatah also said that it rejects any efforts to displace more civilians from their lands, amid reports of efforts to drive out Palestinians from Gaza.

"We will not allow a single inch of its land to be cut off, no matter the sacrifices," it said, while calling on the international community "to recognise an independent Palestinian state".

06:28am

Palestinians arrested by Israel in West Bank reaches 3,200 since 7 Oct

A report released by Palestinian Commission for Detainees and Ex-Prisoners' Affairs said that of the 3,200 Palestinians arrested by Israel since October 7 in the occupied West Bank and occupied East Jerusalem, 41 were journalists, 29 of whom remain in detention.

The number of detentions since October 7 brings to more than 7,000 the number of arrested Palestinians from the occupied territory, the report published on Sunday said.

That includes more than 200 children and about 78 female prisoners as well as "hundreds" of sick and wounded people, some of whom need "urgent medical intervention", the report added.

It also noted that the recent arrests were accompanied by "widespread raids and abuse, in addition to vandalising and destroying of citizens' homes, and severe beatings of the families of detainees" as well as the shooting of unarmed Palestinians, resulting in deaths.

06:00am

US deploys USS Eisenhower to Arabian Gulf

In a statement posted on X, the US Navy said that its aircraft carrier USS Eisenhower had crossed the Strait of Hormuz and reached the waters of the Arabian Gulf "to support" the missions of the US Central Command.

The US said the aircraft is patrolling the area "to ensure freedom of navigation in key international waterways" while also supporting the US Navy's "requirements throughout the region".

The USS Eisenhower is being accompanied by the guided-missile cruiser USS Philippine Sea, guided-missile destroyers USS Gravely and the USS Stethem and the French frigate Languedoc.

Disclaimer: The information and infographics provided in this thread have been collected from Al Jazeera, Reuters, BBC and other media platforms.