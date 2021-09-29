‘Welcome to Earth’ trailer takes Will Smith to the ends of the world

Will Smith in the National Geography’s “Welcome to Earth”. Photo: Collected

National Geography's "Welcome to Earth" sees Will Smith diving into the intense adventure and exploring all sort of places, from dangerous active volcanoes, to mountains, to desserts, to oceans and what not!

National Geography dropped the first official trailer of "Welcome to Earth", a six-part series featuring Will Smith.

"Black Swan" famed director Darren Aronofsky is the executive director of the series, reported the Show Runner Writes.

Smith's monologue confessing he has never climbed a mountain nor even swam in a lake features in the trailer.

"I am beginning to think that I might be missing something. I asked the best modern day explorers- take me to the ends of the Earth. And they said, 'Oh, we can go further than that,'" the actor added.

Apart from offering stellar drone shots and mesmerising visuals the trailer also provides exciting background music.

National Geographic explorers Diva Amon and Albert Lin, mountaineer Erik Weihenmayer and National Geographic photographer Cristina Mittermeier join Will Smith in his adventurous rides.

The official description of the trailer reads, "Join Will Smith on an extraordinary, once-in-a-lifetime adventure around the world. Welcome to Earth, an Original Series from National Geographic, is streaming this December."

The show is scheduled to stream this December on Disney Plus.