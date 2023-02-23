Will Smith brings up his infamous Oscars slap controversy in new TikTok video

Will Smith accepts the best actor Oscar at the Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on 27 March. Photo: Collected via The Hollywood Reporter

If his latest TikTok video is any indication, actor Will Smith seems to have moved on from the Oscars controversy last year when he slapped comedian and host Chris Rock onstage before winning the Oscar for Best Actor.

In Will Smith's TikTok video, the actor is seen intently listening to TikTok user @missmoneyworking in another video where she is explaining that every inanimate object has the possibility to tell you what they think of you.

"It sounds insane, but it will change your life, and by change your life, I mean it will make your life so much more interesting and fun. Did you know that you can pick any object, look at it and ask it what it thinks of you? So, for example, you can pick up a pen and ask it how it sees you or what it thinks of you, and you will get an answer in your mind from your intuition. You can ask your car what it thinks of you. You can even ask money what it thinks of you," says the TikToker on the side, as Will looks on.

He then proceeds to grab his Oscar for Best Actor from off camera and look questioningly at it. The clip has amassed over 1.5 million views by the end of Tuesday.

This reaction from Will Smith comes just a few weeks after the president of the Oscars addressed the star-studded audience at the nominees luncheon about the Academy's response after slapgate incident last year as "inadequate."

On March 27, Chris Rock made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith, saying that he couldn't wait to see her star in GI Jane 2, alluding to her shaved head. Will then responded to the joke by going on stage and slapping him. Later that night, he made an emotional speech upon winning Actor in a Leading Role for King Richard.

The Board of Governors for the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences took action and banned the actor from the Academy events, including the Oscars, for the next 10 years. In July last year, he opened up about the controversy in his YouTube video and said, "I am deeply remorseful, and I'm trying to be remorseful without being ashamed of myself. I'm human, and I made a mistake, and I'm trying not to think of myself as a piece of s---."