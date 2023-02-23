Will Smith brings up his infamous Oscars slap controversy in new TikTok video

Splash

Hindustan Times
23 February, 2023, 02:40 pm
Last modified: 23 February, 2023, 02:42 pm

Related News

Will Smith brings up his infamous Oscars slap controversy in new TikTok video

Hindustan Times
23 February, 2023, 02:40 pm
Last modified: 23 February, 2023, 02:42 pm
Will Smith accepts the best actor Oscar at the Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on 27 March. Photo: Collected via The Hollywood Reporter
Will Smith accepts the best actor Oscar at the Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on 27 March. Photo: Collected via The Hollywood Reporter

If his latest TikTok video is any indication, actor Will Smith seems to have moved on from the Oscars controversy last year when he slapped comedian and host Chris Rock onstage before winning the Oscar for Best Actor.

In Will Smith's TikTok video, the actor is seen intently listening to TikTok user @missmoneyworking in another video where she is explaining that every inanimate object has the possibility to tell you what they think of you.

"It sounds insane, but it will change your life, and by change your life, I mean it will make your life so much more interesting and fun. Did you know that you can pick any object, look at it and ask it what it thinks of you? So, for example, you can pick up a pen and ask it how it sees you or what it thinks of you, and you will get an answer in your mind from your intuition. You can ask your car what it thinks of you. You can even ask money what it thinks of you," says the TikToker on the side, as Will looks on.

He then proceeds to grab his Oscar for Best Actor from off camera and look questioningly at it. The clip has amassed over 1.5 million views by the end of Tuesday.

This reaction from Will Smith comes just a few weeks after the president of the Oscars addressed the star-studded audience at the nominees luncheon about the Academy's response after slapgate incident last year as "inadequate."

On March 27, Chris Rock made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith, saying that he couldn't wait to see her star in GI Jane 2, alluding to her shaved head. Will then responded to the joke by going on stage and slapping him. Later that night, he made an emotional speech upon winning Actor in a Leading Role for King Richard.

The Board of Governors for the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences took action and banned the actor from the Academy events, including the Oscars, for the next 10 years. In July last year, he opened up about the controversy in his YouTube video and said, "I am deeply remorseful, and I'm trying to be remorseful without being ashamed of myself. I'm human, and I made a mistake, and I'm trying not to think of myself as a piece of s---."

Will Smith

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

ShunBoi: The startup feeding the hunger for Bangla audiobooks

ShunBoi: The startup feeding the hunger for Bangla audiobooks

4h | Panorama
The tiger hill vantage point provides a stunning view of the Himalayas, including the world&#039;s third highest peak, Kanchenjunga. PHOTO: TANJILA TASABA MUMU

Exploring the beauty of Darjeeling: A journey through hills

4h | Explorer
Photo: TBS

Russia upset as Bangladesh blocks entry to sanctioned ships. What’s next?

5h | Panorama
In search of honey: The lives of nomadic beekeepers of Bangladesh

In search of honey: The lives of nomadic beekeepers of Bangladesh

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Cardboard Ludu in danger of extinction due to mobile versions of it

Cardboard Ludu in danger of extinction due to mobile versions of it

4h | TBS SPORTS
Comebacks of Real Madrid in Champions League

Comebacks of Real Madrid in Champions League

16h | TBS SPORTS
Mirashar farmers market products going to Europe

Mirashar farmers market products going to Europe

5h | TBS Stories
"Open Library"of 4,000 books & collection

"Open Library"of 4,000 books & collection

1d | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
The five-storied China building bears a striking resemblance to a government school with plenty of windows on each floor. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

The curious history of the 'China Building' in Azimpur

2
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Railway passengers must carry ID documents from 1 March

3
An aerial view of the 2.15km barrier constructed on the north side and another 670-metre long one on the south side of the approach channel and two jetties of Matarbari coal-fired power plant. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Country's first breakwaters at Matarbari port

4
Why is Bangladesh facing a dollar crisis while others are not?
Economy

Why is Bangladesh facing a dollar crisis while others are not?

5
Reeling startups downsizing teams to stay afloat
Economy

Reeling startups downsizing teams to stay afloat

6
Mashiul Azam has shifted Anik Telecom&#039;s business model from selling mobile phone accessories to selling manufacturing electrical products like switches, holders, lamps etc. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

The rise and fall of Anik Telecom: How a warranty card brought down a successful business