This Is Us cast teases satisfying series finale

15 December, 2021, 11:45 am
With the final season of ‘This Is Us’ just around the corner, fans are sure to get the heartfelt and emotional highs that made the show a hit since the beginning

This is us. Photo: Collected
This is us. Photo: Collected

'This Is Us' is coming to a close after season six and its cast has hinted at what type of finale fans can expect. 

The show's final season is set to begin on 4 January, 2022 on NBC, consisting of 16 episodes and will feature the return of its ensemble cast, including Sterling K Brown, who won an Emmy Award for his work on the series. 

Series stars, Milo Ventimiglia, Chrissy Metz, and Chris Sullivan, have also received Emmy nominations for their work.

'This Is Us' follows the adult lives of Kevin, Kate, and Randall, three siblings who navigate through the difficulties of adult life in the present day, as well as flashbacks to their childhoods with their parents, Jack and Rebecca, and the various pains they experienced while raising the three children. 

This Is Us would go on to cover many important subjects such as family, race, mental health, body issues, guilt and loss. The series became a hit due to the reliability of the characters and the emotional impact of the storylines.

The show has been a critical hit for NBC, becoming the only series from one of the four major networks to get an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Drama Series since 2011. The series has also found success through streaming on Hulu.

'This Is Us' is a bit of an odd phenomenon in entertainment, since very few movies and TV shows are expressly about feeling sadness and heartfelt moments. 

Though far from perfect, 'This Is Us' has allowed fans to have an outlet to feel emotions that most people prefer to ignore, which conveys the importance of art's ability to convey feelings from across the human experience. 

With the final season of 'This Is Us' just around the corner, fans are sure to get the heartfelt and emotional highs that made the show a hit since the beginning.

 

