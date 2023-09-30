Almost 30 years later, Friends merch is still ‘perfection’

The American sitcom 'Friends' has a huge fandom worldwide, and Bangladesh is no exception. This legendary series has left its impact on so many people, and so many friendships. And the best thing about it is that you can relate to a lot of it to this day.

So almost 30 years later, Friends still holds a special place in many of our hearts. And much like gum, even today, products inspired by the series are "perfection".

Friends Merchandise BD, a venture dreamt by two fans Nabila Bilkis Shova and Rafi Aman, offers you various products to represent your love for the show as well.

Nabila has been a Friends fan since her university days and she always wanted to have products based on the theme of the show. But those were only available on international platforms like Amazon, eBay etc.

"In 2018, on my birthday, I got the 'Central Perk' keychain from a friend as my birthday gift. I still remember the excitement of getting such a small yet rare gift. We wanted to create a platform where everyone can get their hands on 'Friends' themed products," said Nabila.

In 2020, due to the pandemic and lockdowns, Friends had become the most streamed show of the time, inspiring the duo to open a Friends-themed merchandising platform.

Since then, they have worked hard to build a great collection of Friends merch. The collection now has clothing items, popular keychains, Joey's Hugsy, Monica's Door Frame, stickers and even the Friends X Revolution makeup series, and that too, at a reasonable price.

Stickers

Photo: Collected

Friends-themed stickers are one of the best sellers by the brand and are perfect for water bottles, laptops, phones, helmets, skateboards, luggage, cars, bicycles, skateboards and anything else you want to decorate. With 50 vinyl stickers per set, the products are the best gift for friends, kids and your significant others, as they can freely DIY their own items.

Price: Tk250

Doorframe

Photo: Collected

The peephole frame on Monica's door is an iconic decor that you can gift a Friends fan, and they will be delighted forever! This wooden frame is 8*10 inches in size and is ideal for tabletop display. Or, you could do what Monica did and hang it on your door.

Price: Tk890

Central Perk keychain

Photo: Collected

In the Friends universe, Central Perk is a fictional coffee shop located in New York City. The Central Perk keychain, inspired by that shop, is another best-seller of the brand. This supercool metal keychain has all the Friends characters' names engraved on it.

Price: Tk250

Notebook

Photo: Collected

The brand has a number of popular Friends-inspired designs for notebooks. Each notebook has 100 pages, and it has the top design watermarked inside on the pages as well.

Price: Tk180