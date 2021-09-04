The underrated actors in ‘Rehana Maryam Noor’

Recently, Bangladeshi film 'Rehana Mariam Noor' has brought us pride by participating in the Cannes Film Festival.

Ajmeri Haque Badhan played the lead role in the film produced by the young filmmaker Abdullah Mohammad Saad.

The protagonist of the film has garnered praise from audiences all over the world. However, apart from Badhan, a few other actors have also appeared in this thought-provoking film - most of whom are young actors.

Let's get acquainted with some of them.

Afia Tabassum Borno

Afia Tabassum Borno. Photo: Courtesy

The story of Rehana Maryam Noor revolves around Rehana - a medical college teacher played by Badhan.

Borno, on the other hand, played another significant role. She portrayed the girl who was sexually harassed by another teacher and for whom Rehana advocated sternly against the abuser.

Borno spoke to us about the character she played.

"I played the character of a medical student in this movie where I went to one of our teachers' rooms to talk about one of my friends. While talking, the teacher abused me and I could not tolerate that. I came out of the room crying and Rehana ma'am (Badhon) noticed me. Afterwards the story took many turns and continued to unfold many perspectives," Borno explained.

The name of her character in the film is Annie. She added that it was her pleasure to play such a realistic character.

Borno has worked as a model before but this was her break in the film as an actress. In addition to modeling for well-known brands, Borno has also worked on a few TVCs.

However, when asked how she became a part of Rehana Maryam Noor, she said, "They got my photos through an assistant director. After speaking to them, I auditioned for the role and everything was finalised later."

Borno is currently studying at the University of Liberal Arts. She wants to act regularly in the coming days.

Zopari Lushai

Zopari Lushai. Photo: Courtesy

We asked Lushai to tell us how she became a part of Rehana Maryam Noor's casting ensemble.

She said, "I worked with a production house called 'Khelna Chobi' for a TVC. Rehana Maryam Noor is from the same production house. They reached me through Khelna Chobi for the role and asked me for my photos. After that, I auditioned for the role and was informed that I was working in the movie."

Speaking about her shooting experience, Lushai said, "At first I didn't know what character I was about to play. Afterwards, I was explained the character and they gave me the freedom to act as I saw fit. I also acted as a medical student and it was an amazing experience for me."

Lushai is also studying at the University of Liberal Arts. Due to her father's profession, she grew up in three different districts of Chattogram.

Afia Jahin Jaima

Afia Jahin Jaima. Photo: Courtesy

Jaima played the role of Rehana's daughter. While shooting, she was only six years old. Her mother, Shamsia Noor Mou, spoke about her daughter's involvement in the film.

"Back then, we used to live in Khilgaon. My daughter used to go to play in the nearby Chowdhury Para field every afternoon with our househelp. An assistant director observed her there and contacted us. One day, he asked us to go to their office and after arriving, they asked my daughter to deliver a dialogue, which she did very well. After following several procedures, they made the final decision."