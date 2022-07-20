Rehana’s child actor Jaima wins Malaysia Golden Globe Award

Afia Jahin Zaima, the child actor who starred as Rehana's daughter in Rehana Maryam Noor has won the prize of best supporting actress at the 5th Malaysia Golden Glob Awards (MGGA).

Alongside Azmeri Haque Badhon's performance as the protagonist Rehana, Jaima's natural acting skill and her bond with her onscreen mother caught the attention of the audience. During the shooting Jaima was only 6 years old.

Recently during a conversation with Faria Hossain, Badhon praised Jaima for her performance in Rehana. "She (Jaima) is a blessing for us," said Badhon.

At MGGA, Rehana Maryam Noor received nominations in 5 categories including, Best Film, Best Actress, Supporting Actress, Supporting Actress and Best Screenplay.

Rehana Maryam Noor created a worldwide buzz after receiving a standing ovation at the Cannes Film festival. The film has garnered multiple awards in International film festivals.