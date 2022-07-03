Rehana Maryam Noor’ wins big in Spain’s Cinema Jove

Splash

TBS Report
03 July, 2022, 03:00 pm
Last modified: 03 July, 2022, 04:34 pm

Related News

Rehana Maryam Noor’ wins big in Spain’s Cinema Jove

The Abdullah Mohammad Saad directorial film won the ‘Best Feature Film’ award, while Azmeri Haque Badhon bagged the ‘Best Actress’ award for her outstanding performance in the film

TBS Report
03 July, 2022, 03:00 pm
Last modified: 03 July, 2022, 04:34 pm
Azmeri Haque Badhon. Photo: Collected
Azmeri Haque Badhon. Photo: Collected

"Rehana Maryam Noor" has scored two awards at the 37th edition of the International Film Festival– Cinema Jove. 
The festival ran from 24 June-2 July in Valencia, Spain. 
The Abdullah Mohammad Saad directorial film won the 'Best Feature Film' award, while Azmeri Haque Badhon bagged the 'Best Actress' award for her outstanding performance in the film. 
Badhon shared the news on her social media handle. "We got 2 awards for Rehana Cinema Jove film Festival for the categories best film and best actress! It's a huge honour," penned Badhon. 
Thanking the organiser and jury, Badhon wrote, "This will inspire us a lot." 
The 'Best Actress' award was jointly won by Yerbolat Alkozha for the film "Happiness".

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

 

Azmeri Haque Badhon / Rehana Maryam Noor

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A Glittery Eid

A Glittery Eid

5h | Mode
Rise’s target customers are people who crave to express themselves through what they wear, and their clothing line is not relegated to any age range.

Level up your Eid game with Rise

6h | Mode
Stefan Dercon, a Professor of Economics at the University of Oxford and former Chief Economist of the Department of International Development (DFID). Illustration: TBS

Renewing the ‘elite bargain’ for Bangladesh’s future growth

8h | Panorama
The eye-catching commuter: Suzuki Gixxer SF 155

The eye-catching commuter: Suzuki Gixxer SF 155

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Chirkutt performs on Fete de La Music Fest

Chirkutt performs on Fete de La Music Fest

7h | Videos
Madhuri Sanchita's seed ornaments exhibition

Madhuri Sanchita's seed ornaments exhibition

7h | Videos
Bangabandhu Tunnel to change lives of million

Bangabandhu Tunnel to change lives of million

19h | Videos
Sowari Ghat's fresh fish market

Sowari Ghat's fresh fish market

19h | Videos

Most Read

1
Padma Bridge from satellite. Photo: Screengrab
Bangladesh

Padma Bridge from satellite 

2
Meet the man behind 'Azke amar mon balo nei'
Splash

Meet the man behind 'Azke amar mon balo nei'

3
TBS Illustration
Education

Universities may launch online classes again after Eid

4
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Motorcycles banned on Padma Bridge 

5
Photo: Collected
Economy

Tech startup ShopUp bags $65m in Series B4 funding

6
World Bank to give Bangladesh $18b IDA loans in next five years
Economy

World Bank to give Bangladesh $18b IDA loans in next five years