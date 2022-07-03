Rehana Maryam Noor’ wins big in Spain’s Cinema Jove

"Rehana Maryam Noor" has scored two awards at the 37th edition of the International Film Festival– Cinema Jove.

The festival ran from 24 June-2 July in Valencia, Spain.

The Abdullah Mohammad Saad directorial film won the 'Best Feature Film' award, while Azmeri Haque Badhon bagged the 'Best Actress' award for her outstanding performance in the film.

Badhon shared the news on her social media handle. "We got 2 awards for Rehana Cinema Jove film Festival for the categories best film and best actress! It's a huge honour," penned Badhon.

Thanking the organiser and jury, Badhon wrote, "This will inspire us a lot."

The 'Best Actress' award was jointly won by Yerbolat Alkozha for the film "Happiness".

Photo: Collected