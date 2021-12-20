'Rehana Maryam Noor' to be available on Chorki from December 30

Abdullah Mohammad Saad's film 'Rehena Maryam Noor' will be available to watch on the local OTT (Over the Top) platform Chorki from December 30.

The announcement was made at a press conference at a five-star hotel in the capital on Sunday.

Redoan Rony, the chief director of Chorki, said, "From the beginning, we wanted 'Chorki' to be enriched with Bengali content. We are moving forward towards that goal with 'Rehena Maryam Noor'."

He said that the movie 'Rehena Maryam Noor' has received a huge response. "Hopefully, it will get a good response on our platform as well."

Ehsanul Haque Babu, the executive producer of the movie, said, "We also wanted the movie to be watched on any platform in the country and so we have been associated with the 'Chorki'."

"Those who could not go to the theaters will be able to watch the film at home this time," he added.

Azmeri Haque Badhon, the title character of 'Rehana Maryam Noor', said 'Chorki' has fulfilled our expectations. They have tried to stick to the purpose they came up with. "We should support local platforms and content."

Earlier, 'Rehana Maryam Noor' was released on November 12 in Bangladesh. The film is based on Rehana Maryam Noor, an assistant professor at a private medical college.

Nominated as the first Bangladeshi film to be screened in the "Un Certain Regard" section of the 2021 Cannes Film Festival, 'Rehana Maryam Noor' received a standing ovation at its premiere. The movie has also been shown in many festivals abroad.

Besides, the film has officially been entered for the upcoming Oscars 2022 as the official candidate of Bangladesh to be selected as one of the nominees for Best Foreign Film.