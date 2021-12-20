'Rehana Maryam Noor' to be available on Chorki from December 30

Glitz

UNB
20 December, 2021, 11:20 am
Last modified: 20 December, 2021, 11:24 am

Related News

'Rehana Maryam Noor' to be available on Chorki from December 30

Earlier, 'Rehana Maryam Noor' was released on November 12 in Bangladesh. The film is based on Rehana Maryam Noor, an assistant professor at a private medical college

UNB
20 December, 2021, 11:20 am
Last modified: 20 December, 2021, 11:24 am
Still image from the movie &quot;Rehana Maryam Noor.&quot; Photo: Collected
Still image from the movie "Rehana Maryam Noor." Photo: Collected

Abdullah Mohammad Saad's film 'Rehena Maryam Noor' will be available to watch  on the local OTT (Over the Top) platform Chorki from December 30.

The announcement was made at a press conference at a five-star hotel in the capital on Sunday.

Redoan Rony, the chief director of Chorki, said, "From the beginning, we wanted 'Chorki' to be enriched with Bengali content. We are moving forward towards that goal with 'Rehena Maryam Noor'."

He said that the movie 'Rehena Maryam Noor' has received a huge response. "Hopefully, it will get a good response on our platform as well."

Ehsanul Haque Babu, the executive producer of the movie, said, "We also wanted the movie to be watched on any platform in the country and so we have been associated with the 'Chorki'."

"Those who could not go to the theaters will be able to watch the film at home this time," he added.

Azmeri Haque Badhon, the title character of 'Rehana Maryam Noor', said 'Chorki' has fulfilled our expectations. They have tried to stick to the purpose they came up with. "We should support local platforms and content."

Earlier, 'Rehana Maryam Noor' was released on November 12 in Bangladesh. The film is based on Rehana Maryam Noor, an assistant professor at a private medical college.

Nominated as the first Bangladeshi film to be screened in the "Un Certain Regard" section of the 2021 Cannes Film Festival, 'Rehana Maryam Noor' received a standing ovation at its premiere. The movie has also been shown in many festivals abroad.

Besides, the film has officially been entered  for the upcoming Oscars 2022 as the official candidate of Bangladesh to be selected as one of the nominees for Best Foreign Film.

Rehana Maryam Noor / Chorki / Azmeri Haque Badhon

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

All about stationeries and where to go to find them

All about stationeries and where to go to find them

11m | Brands
A full-fledged light engineering industry consists of skilled craftsmen, a proper supply network, a workshop and a sales centre. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed

A glimpse of a struggling light engineering sector 

1h | Panorama
Humans have been consuming edible insects since before the dawn of civilisation. Photo: Bloomberg

Can bugs be a bigger part of the human food chain?

21h | Panorama
Just because it is winter, does not mean you can ditch the SPF

Just because it is winter, does not mean you can ditch the SPF

23h | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Marvel of Tomorrow Influencers Award 2021

Marvel of Tomorrow Influencers Award 2021

14h | Videos
Stocks that ruled 2021

Stocks that ruled 2021

16h | Videos
Bangladesh starts Covid vaccine booster dose

Bangladesh starts Covid vaccine booster dose

17h | Videos
Azizze Fawmi’s solo show Ka Shommondhio begins at Alliance Francaise

Azizze Fawmi’s solo show Ka Shommondhio begins at Alliance Francaise

17h | Videos

Most Read

1
McDonald’s sells a certain style of production and management, a certain theory of economic operations and a lifestyle for its consumers. Photo: Bloomberg
Panorama

Why is there no McDonald’s in Bangladesh?

2
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

The troubles of travelling with Bangladeshi passport 

3
Bangladesh enters 5G era today
Telecom

Bangladesh enters 5G era today

4
Photo: Golam Murshed
Corporates

Golam Murshed: The architect of a billion-dollar company

5
Former state minister for information and broadcasting Murad Hasan. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Murad Hasan denied entry to Canada, sent back to Dubai

6
Last date for US Fulbright Visiting Scholar Program 21 Dec
Education

Last date for US Fulbright Visiting Scholar Program 21 Dec