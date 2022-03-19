Kerala Film Festival opens with Rehana Maryam Noor

Abdullah Mohammad Saad's directorial "Rehana Maryam Noor" (RMN) received the honour of being the opening film of the 26th edition of the International Film Festival Kerala (IFFK).

The Screening of Rehana Mariam Noor at IFFK, marked the film's premiere in India on 18 March (Friday).

Azmeri Haque Badhon at International Film Festival of Kerala. Photo: Collected

Azmeri Haque Badhon, the lead actor of Rehana Maryam Noor, attended the screening.

Alongside Badhon, Kurdish filmmaker Lisa Calan, who lost both legs in an ISIS bomb attack in 2005, Indian actor Bhavana Menon, and Thiruvananthapuram Mayor Arya Rajendran were present as the special guests of the inaugural ceremony.

Azmeri Haque Badhon sharing the stage with Lisa Calan and Bhavana among others. Photo: Courtesy

This year's festival included more films with strong woman protagonists. Appreciating the presence of strong women at the festival, noted film editor Beena Paul said "We have four strong women on stage (Lisa, Bhavana, Azmeri, India's youngest Mayor Arya)."

Azmeir Haque Badhon with Mayor Arya Rajendran. Photo: Collected

International Film Festival of Kerala lauded "Rehana Mariam Noor" and Azmeri Haque Badhon through a post on their verified Facebook page.

"Flawless! Azmeri Haque, the lead actor of the opening film #Rehana awestruck by the reception at IFFK," reads the post

Rehana is the first-ever official selection film from Bangladesh to be shown in the Un Certain Regard section of the Cannes Film Festival.

Directed by Abdullah Mohammad Saad, Rehana takes a hard look at the issues faced by women who challenge entrenched power structures. The film will be screened on 21 March, 08:45 PM, Tagore Theatre, and on 23 March, 03:15 PM, Ajanta Theatre," reads the caption of the Facebook post.

The festival will end on 25 March. The seven-day-long cultural event will screen over 180 films from various Asian, African, Latin American, and European countries in 14 theatres of Kerala.