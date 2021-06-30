Transgender actor Hochemin to make debut in Eid drama

Hochemin Islam, a goodwill ambassador for transgender rights at No Passport Voice and a Public Health post-graduate from BRAC James P Grant School, has taken a step towards acting with Eid drama.

The actor has completed the shooting for Eid drama 'Nuruler Shesher Kobita' which is scheduled to air on a private television channel on the joyous occasion of Eid-ul-Azha, reports Bangla Tribune.

Actor Nikul Kumar Mandal has made the drama based on the screenplay written by journalist Limon Ahmed.

Imtiaz Barshon will play the character of Nurul while Nazia Haque Orsha will play the character of Kobita. Hochemin will act as Kobita's sister Ranu in the drama.

"I was in talks for a number of movies but due to various reasons they didn't eventually happen. However, the drama 'Nuruler Shesher Kobita' that I have chosen has a beautiful storyline which made me work in it. I think if people are chosen on the basis of their qualifications and skills to work in different fields of media, then transgender people should get equal opportunities," Hochemin told Bangla Tribune.

The drama also stars actors Shahidullah Sabuj, Mili Bashar, Masum Bashar, Anando Khaled, Zubayer Hillol, Zahid Himel, Jewel Mia Promukh in pivotal roles.

