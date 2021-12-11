Tony Dias to appear in Maasranga’s ‘Ranga Shokal’

TBS Report
11 December, 2021, 02:15 pm
Last modified: 11 December, 2021, 03:09 pm

Tony Dias to appear in Maasranga’s ‘Ranga Shokal’

Tony Dais is all set to appear in a special episode of Masranga’s ‘Ranga Shokal’ on 25 December at 7 AM

TBS Report
11 December, 2021, 02:15 pm
Last modified: 11 December, 2021, 03:09 pm
Tony Dias. Photo: Courtesy
Tony Dias. Photo: Courtesy

The famous actor of the '90s, Tony Dais is all set to appear in a special episode of Masranga's 'Ranga Shokal' on 25 December at 7 AM to commemorate Christmas Day.

The American expatriate is returning on TV after a long hiatus. Tony Dais will share never known facts about him on the special episode co-hosted by Rumman Rashid Khan and Kazi Roushan Ara Saki.

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The popular actor returned to his homeland for a quick visit, meanwhile leaving a special gift for the viewers after quite a long time.

He shared that he missed acting a lot, and he wants to get back to work for a limited time once he gets the right script and character.

At present, Dais holds an important position in the Honda Company in the USA.

The Christian catholic actor not only celebrates Christmas but also expresses enthusiasm over festivals of other religions.

Tony Dias / Maasranga Television / Christmas

