The Suicide Squad trailer: Margot Robbie and gang take on giant monster

Glitz

Hindustan Times
23 June, 2021, 12:20 pm
Last modified: 23 June, 2021, 12:29 pm

Related News

The Suicide Squad trailer: Margot Robbie and gang take on giant monster

The Suicide Squad trailer: Director James Gunn and Warner Bros have shared a new look at the upcoming DC film, starring Idris Elba, Margot Robbie, and others.

Hindustan Times
23 June, 2021, 12:20 pm
Last modified: 23 June, 2021, 12:29 pm
The Suicide Squad. Photo: Collected
The Suicide Squad. Photo: Collected

A new trailer for The Suicide Squad, director James Gunn's reimagining of the antiheroes that were first introduced on the big screen in 2016's Suicide Squad, was released on Tuesday. The trailer provided more insight into Idris Elba's character, Bloodsport, and revealed new plot details.

Watch the trailer of The Suicide Squad here 

The two-and-a-half minute trailer opens with Viola Davis' Amanda Waller trying to recruit Bloodsport into the Suicide Squad -- a group comprising of DC's villainous characters -- similar to how Will Smith's Blooshot was recruited in the first film.

The rest of the trailer focusses on Gunn's irreverant humour, the other characters including Harley Quinn, and a big action sequence featuring Starro -- a giant starfish-shaped monster -- towards the end.

Gunn signed on to write and direct the DC film after he was fired from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 by Disney and Marvel. He was subsequently rehired after Disney had a change of heart. "Supervillains unite! New Official Trailer for #TheSuicideSquad. Exploding head See it in theaters on the big screen August 6!" he wrote in a tweet, sharing the new trailer.

Besides Idris Elba, the cast also features Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, John Cena as Peacemaker, Joel Kinnaman as Rick Flag, Sean Gunn as Weasel, Sylvester Stallone as the voice of Nanaue/ King Shark, Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang, Peter Capaldi as the Thinker, with David Dastmalchian, Nathan Fillion, Flula Borg, Alice Braga, Pete Davidson, Michael Rooker and others in supporting roles.

The Suicide Squad is slated for an August 6 release in theatres and on the HBO Max streaming service, where it will remain for 30 days.

The Suicide Squad trailer / Margot Robbie

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Money: Opportunity to whiten black money is discouraging honest taxpayers from paying taxes

TBS Money: Opportunity to whiten black money is discouraging honest taxpayers from paying taxes

41m | Videos
TBS Today: Dhaka, an expensive city for expats

TBS Today: Dhaka, an expensive city for expats

2h | Videos
TBS Current Affairs: Lockdown in 7 districts, Dhaka in isolation

TBS Current Affairs: Lockdown in 7 districts, Dhaka in isolation

3h | Videos
TBS Today: How are hackers created in North Korea?

TBS Today: How are hackers created in North Korea?

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
From the top left: Imran Khan, Rupali Chowdhury and Lumat Ahmed; From the bottom left: Dr Omar Ishrak, Ata Safdar and Abrar Anwar
Bangladesh

Over 50 Bangladeshis now lead multinationals

2
Representational Image
Crime

Mehjabin called 999 after killing parents, sister 

3
100 GP employees receive Voluntary Retirement Scheme
Telecom

100 GP employees receive Voluntary Retirement Scheme

4
Bangladeshi individuals’ deposits in Swiss banks rise 62% in 2020
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi individuals’ deposits in Swiss banks rise 62% in 2020

5
Evaly...reckless or clever?
Economy

Evaly...reckless or clever?

6
Pori Moni at the press briefing. Photo: Aopurno Rubel/TBS
Glitz

Pori Moni accuses businessman of assaulting and threatening her with murder