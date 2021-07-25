Shooting of Mithila’s Tollywood debut film ‘Maya’ to wrap up on 28 July

The shooting for Rafiath Rashid Mithila's Tollywood debut movie "Maya" will be coming to an end on 28 July.

Directed by Raajhorshee De, the shooting of "Maya" commenced on 12 July and was shot at various locations of Kolkata and its surrounding areas.

Earlier, the director confirmed Mithila's involvement with the project, who will be playing the title role.

Reportedly, the movie "Maya" is based on William Shakespeare's "Macbeth"

Mithila. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Mithila told The Business Standard that she is currently not allowed to talk about her character although she has a lot to say.

She said, "I cannot reveal anything about the shooting or my character right now. The first look of the movie will be released in the first week of August. After that, I will be able to interact with the media regarding the movie. The only thing I can say right now is that I have a lot to share about my experience and the work style here. I am eagerly waiting for that."

In an interview with local media in Kolkata, Raajhorshee De revealed the inspiration behind his film "Maya."

He said, "I always wanted to adapt Macbeth for the silver screen since I first read it. Before outlining the film, I reconstructed the story and treated it from the angle of women empowerment. It will showcase a tale of a minority leader named Maya, which will be played my Mithila."

He further added that the movie has featured Kazi Nazrul Islam's song in a Sufi-rock format.

The release date of the movie is yet to be decided.

Besides Mithila, the cast includes Gourav Chakrabarty, Rahul, Tanusree Chakraborty, Kamaleswar Mukherjee, Gourab Chatterjee, Koneenica Banerjee, Ronita Das, Devlina Kumar, Sudiptaa Chakraborty, and others.

