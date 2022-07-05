Siam to make debut in Tollywood alongside Prosenjit Chatterjee

National award winning actor Siam Ahmed is all set to make his debut in Kolkata alongside veteran Indian actor Prosenjit Chatterjee for Sayantan Ghosal's yet to be titled film.

Starring Prosenjit Chatterjee, Srabanti and Ayoshi in lead, the film is slated to chronicle the theme of family bonding.

According to sources, the shooting of the film, produced under the banner of Shadow Films and Roadshow Films, is scheduled to start in London in August.

Regarding his involvement in the project, Siam Ahmed told UNB, "It is not allowed to reveal details about the story yet; the director will eventually let everyone know. The least I can say is that this is a movie with a family story, which highlighted the stories of two generations. Audiences from both Kolkata and Bangladesh will be able to relate to the film."

"Everyone in the team has been talking to the producer about the movie for the last year and a half," added Siam.

"After leaving no stone unturned we came up with a plot which will be appreciated by all."

Earlier this year, Siam also signed a contract to act in a Bollywood movie titled 'In the Ring' (Story of a Burqa Boxer) alongside Indian actor Mithila Palkar, known for Netflix's 'Little Things.' The film will be directed by Alka Raghuram, an American filmmaker of Indian descent.